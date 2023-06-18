“You want the leader, but be your own leader. Make up the brigades of citizenship, put on the balaclava and secretly go to do the chores, tidy up sidewalks, flower beds, manhole covers. Do the job and escape. React the fuck!”. Beppe Grillo returns to the stage of the 5 Star Movement and incites him and launches the battle of universal income against what will be, according to the pentastellato founder, “the pandemic of artificial intelligence”.