Citizenship referendum, boom in signatures: quorum reached

The goal of 500 thousand signatures, which initially seemed complicated, has been reached and exceeded. The referendum on citizenship, which aims to halve from 10 to 5 years of continuous legal residence, the term after which foreigners can become citizens, has seen a series of illustrious adhesions in recent days and many people to follow. The leader, however, has not signed M5s Giuseppe Conte, convinced that it is important for the Movement to carry forward its own bill. And while FI is also working on its own text, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni says she is against changes: “Italy has an excellent law. So I don’t see the need to change it“, he says from New York.

The goal of 500,000 signatures, which initially seemed complicated, has been reached and exceeded. The Referendum on citizenship, which aims to halve the term after which foreigners can become citizens from 10 to 5 years of continuous legal residence, has been the last three days that have made it fly. Seventy-two hours that have registered a substantial mobilization of well-known faces from culture, music, sports and politics: from Alessandro Barbero to Roberto Saviano, from Zerocalcare to Matteo Garrone, and then Ghali, Malika Ayane, Julio Velasco and many others.

In the centre-left instead not everyone signed the proposal: the M5s leader didn’t do it Joseph Conte, convinced that it is important for the Movement to carry forward its own bill. And while FI is also working on its own text, the Prime Minister says she is against any changes Georgia Meloni: “Italy has an excellent law. I therefore see no need to change it”, he says from New York.

For the secretary of Più Europa Richard Magiamong the promoters of the question, instead “Italians demonstrate a great desire to participate and not to be resigned to the ideological way in which this government deals with central issues for the future of the country”. Magi thanks “all those who believed” in the possibility of the Referendum “in very difficult conditions” and admits: “Initially there were very few”. In fact, 180 thousand signatures have arrived in the last 24 hours, Youtrend highlights.

The regions that contributed the most were the Northern ones: in absolute terms, the first was Lombardswith 106 thousand signatures at 16:30, while Emilia Romagna is the one that has registered the highest number of signatures in relation to the population (1166 per 100,000 inhabitants). They are followed by Piedmont (1061), Lombardy (1059), Lazio (1030) and Tuscany (1003). The southern regions are more lukewarm, starting with Calabria (474), Molise (506) and Sicily (526). “In the Referendum on citizenship we also observe a positive correlation between the number of signatures and the foreign population resident in the region”, we read in the analysis by YouTrend.

But for the promoters it doesn’t end here. “We ask Italians to continue to sign in the coming days, giving even more strength to this popular initiative”. The enthusiasm for the final rush today is also joined by the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein who urges on her social media: “Let’s not stop, let’s continue to sign!”. The goal is to make the many signatures received count, even at a political level.

But there is no shortage of controversy, not even on the day of “victory”, as Magi calls it when he denounces: the platform for collecting signatures “it went haywire” for two consecutive days. “This week is the last for signatures and there are thousands and thousands of citizens who are unable to sign the proposals” online “. The government must intervene very quickly – the deputy urges in the Chamber – Then, the promoting committees will reserve the right to ask for extensions with respect to the established terms”.

“Once again Italy shows that it is much more advanced than those who govern it”, they comment Nicola Fratoianni and Angelo Bonelli by Avs. The deputy group leader in the Chamber sides with the M5s, Victoria Baldino: “As a supporter of citizenship reform and promoter of a bill on ius scholae, I personally signed the Referendum online”. Which now – according to the promoters’ timetable – will first have to pass the admissibility test of the Constitutional Court in February, then in the spring it could go to the vote. The true test of participation.

Meanwhile, the challenge on citizenship will also be played out on the parliamentary level. If the Democratic Party has already filed its bill, the spotlight is particularly on the PDL of the Azzurri which is practically ready (10 years of school attendance to obtain citizenship and most of the automatic acquisition of rights will be removed). On Thursday 26th, at 2.30 pm, a meeting will be held first meeting joint group of FI to share and refine the text which will then be the subject of discussion in the majority. But, given the very distant starting positions between the three government parties and the session dedicated to the upcoming maneuver, the proponents have already taken into account that the bill will not be brought to the Chamber before 2025.