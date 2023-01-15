Deputies differ from the National Directory; affirm that they will support “measures that are good for the people” without ceasing to criticize the administration

The deputies who will compose the bench of the Citizenship in the Chamber in 2023 decided this Saturday (14.jan.2023) to remain independent and outside the president’s allied base Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

The decision is opposed to the position of the National Board of the acronym, which had approved support “unconditional” to the PT.

In a note (read below), the deputies said they will support “measures that are good for our people, such as those that promote social justice. We will always be in favor of democracy and respect for the democratic rule of law, but we will not shy away from criticizing and combating possible mistakes made by the new federal management”.

The Citizenship bench in the new legislature will have 5 deputies, who circumscribed the note. Are they:

To Power360Manente stated that the decision was taken based on the program proposed by the party statute, which “it differs a lot from the PT program”.

The deputies still claim that they defend “sustainability in all its understanding, as well as fiscal responsibility and the modernizing reforms of our country”.

Read the full statement released by the Citizenship group in the Chamber:

“The elected/re-elected Citizenship Bench in the Chamber of Deputies announces publicly that it will maintain its position of independence in relation to the government of President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“This position of our deputies differs from the decision taken by the National Citizenship Directorate, which is in favor of unconditionally supporting the PT government.

“We will support measures that are good for our people, such as those that promote social justice. We will always be in favor of Democracy and respect for the Democratic State of Law.

“But we will not shy away from criticizing and combating possible mistakes made by the new federal management.

“We will also act in defense of propositions that are in line with our party program and our principles.

“The Bench in the Chamber takes this decision, unanimously, and is supported by the party statute, which is against closing the issue.

“We also defend sustainability in all its understanding, as well as fiscal responsibility and modernizing reforms in our country”.

In the 2nd round of elections, the party supported Lula’s candidacy, who was running for the Presidency against Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In the 1st stage of the election, the acronym supported the candidacy of the current Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet (MDB).

The legend formed a federation with the PSDB in May 2022 and is now trying to merge with Podemos.

Despite the decision announced by the deputies this Saturday (14.jan), in the Senate, the only senator elected by the party Eliziane Gama (MA) continues as an ally and member of Lula’s base. She was a member of the Political Council of the PT’s transition team.