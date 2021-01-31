Citizens will request the Covid Monitoring Committee on Monday for the extension of the delivery service of the hotel and catering establishments in the Region until 11:30 p.m.: “As we did with the selective reopening by municipalities, we continue to support the sectors that are going through the worst of the pandemic and applying measures that provide relief for them without increasing health risks,” explained the orange regional coordinator, Ana Martínez Vidal: “The current restriction at 10 pm greatly reduces these orders,” he added.

“Extending these hours, which in many cases are the only means of income for the sector, is a gesture that means a lot to them. Let them know that they are not alone and that they have the support of Citizens “, said the regional coordinator, who highlighted that similar measures to extend the collection hours after the closure of the hotel business were already applied in Aragon, Asturias, Balearic Islands, Valencian Community , Extremadura, Madrid, Navarra or La Rioja. In his opinion, “it is again a question of designing objective criteria and applying restrictive measures with precision”.