The Community has raised from 30% to 50% the proportion that citizens can deduct in the Income Declaration with respect to the monetary donations they have made in the previous year (in this case, 2020) for cultural, sports and health causes .

Specifically, these discounts can be applied in amounts contributed for the protection of cultural heritage, the promotion of cultural and sports activities, or biosanitary research, always in the area of ​​the Region of Murcia. The objective of this measure is to encourage these donations and make them more attractive from a tax point of view.

Therefore, it is the first time that taxpayers can deduct half of the amount paid on their returns. The deadline to benefit from this measure ends on June 30.