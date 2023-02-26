Today’s demonstration. Many citizens have noticed. Some more are experiencing it firsthand. There are government decisions that have been made with remarkable improvisation. And there are some others that Knowing that they are wrong, they insist, whatever it takes, to impose them. The demonstration called for today is not only the defense of the INE as an institution. Nor for him Respect for the citizen vote. today’s rally It carries the interest of millions of Mexicans who want to live in an environment of peace. Since López Obrador assumed the Presidency, time and again he insisted on dividing Mexicans by calling them “fifís”, and the counterpart’s response was the nickname “chairos”. Who wins by dividing the Mexicans? Nobody! With the legitimacy with which López Obrador arrived, he would have made a united country, in harmony, promoting the changes that he sought to make without trampling on anyone. Respect was lost in this government towards many businessmen, merchants, health workers, mothers with children with cancer, working mothers who had the support of daycare centers, journalists, and not to mention the lack of respect towards political opponents . The hallmark of this administration was to go against anyone who thought and acted differently from the president. Therefore, how can one aspire to live in peace? The violence, the unemployment, the insulting shortage, could have been faced with the unity of all Mexicans. What will be seen today with this administration is the sum of all disagreements with a government that attacks the institutions, not only the INE. There is widespread disagreement. And that is not seen or heard by the president.

One of the three directly involved in it process that is followed by the former mayor of Mazatlán Luis Guillermo Benítez could already not be in Sinaloa. What’s more, not even in the country. We refer to Javier Alarcón. “El Conejo” for his friends. The former municipal treasurer has been nowhere to be seen. There are those who advance that I could have traveled to Switzerland. Because? Well, because “El Conejo” Alarcón has his two children living in Switzerland. If the version is confirmed, then the ex-treasurer’s wife would also have accompanied him. The lady was paid as manager of Casa Haas. Alarcón is pointed out as uOne of the key pieces when signing the irregularities in which he incurred the administration headed by the “Chemist”. Another of those identified as an “accomplice” and who logically benefited from the looting, was the former head of Culture José Ángel Tostado.

We recommend you read:

The armed forces mounted an intense operation neither more nor less than the “Golden Triangle”. They advance versions that it was through the directions of Tamazula, in Durango. And for no one, absolutely no one, it is a secret that it is an area controlled by Aureliano Guzmán Loera, known as “El Guano”. The reports speak of the possible arrest of this subject, but no one in the Government has officially confirmed it. That there were detainees. It is logical, because the operation was intense. We would have to wait who talks about this topic.