Yesterday, the three registration centers affiliated with the Emirate of Abu Dhabi began receiving applications for registration of citizens wishing to run for the Federal National Council elections, who have met the conditions and requirements for candidacy, “remotely” through the official website of the National Elections Committee, or the smart application on mobile phones. And “in presence” for those who encountered any difficulties in electronic registration.

The committee confirmed that the electronic candidacy registration mechanism enabled those wishing to run to register easily, whether from inside or outside the country, pointing to receiving candidacy applications from citizens who are currently outside the country.

The first day of registering applications for candidacy witnessed a remarkable presence of citizens who registered applications for candidacy, whether for themselves or by proxy on behalf of other citizens, since the opening of the doors of the registration headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Committee at eight in the morning until the door closed at three in the afternoon.

The process of registering applications for candidacy was easy and fast, while a team affiliated with the committee was allocated to assist those wishing to run and respond to inquiries related to completing the required papers.

The Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee, Saif Ali Al Qubaisi, inspected the progress of the registration process for those wishing to run for the elections “in presence” from the registration center located at the headquarters of the Emirate Committee in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where he directed to provide all possible facilities to assist those wishing to run – who have met the required conditions – to complete their procedures.

He stated that the work teams at the three centers dedicated to registering applications for candidacy for elections in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain City, and Al Dhafra Region) provided all facilities and procedures to register those wishing to run at the level of the emirate, praising what he described as “very good turnout” of those wishing to run for this. The electoral wedding witnessed by the state.

Al-Qubaisi said, in media statements yesterday, that “the turnout was excellent from male and female citizens who meet the conditions for candidacy, especially from a distance, through the electronic platform of the National Elections Commission, which contributed greatly to facilitating the candidacy procedures, and then increased the number of applications for those wishing.” in the electoral competition.