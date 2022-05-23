Huda Al Tunaiji (Ras Al Khaimah)

A number of members of the Federal National Council and citizens affirmed that the principles of the “Fiftieth Charter” will witness a qualitative leap in the implementation of strategic initiatives and projects emanating from it, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, a leader who has a wise future vision to lead a country with an environment Pioneering business and competitive structure at various regional and international levels. They pointed out that the “Fiftieth Document” will enhance the nation’s renaissance and leadership through its pillars based on the strength of the union, the development of the various regions of the country, the importance of human capital and building the economy, and others.

peace and comprehensive development

Somaya bin Hareb Al Suwaidi, a member of the Federal National Council, said: The UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is looking forward to leading the future with aptitude. The global UAE, and we look forward to the efforts of our next feat leader who enlightened the elements of the “Fifty Principles”, the strategic path of the state in the economic and sustainable development fields, its political approach based on peace, peace and dialogue, and its comprehensive development across all its sectors.

She added: Providing the best life for the people of the Union, and for everyone who resides on its land, will prove, may God preserve him, that our values ​​during the next fifty will remain as desired by the founders, the best, noblest and most generous, and that the ten principles during the next 50 years constitute a reference for all its institutions to strengthen the pillars of the Union and build an economy sustainable, harnessing all resources for a more prosperous society and developing regional and international relations to achieve the supreme interests of the state and support the foundations of peace and stability in the world.

She indicated that with the wisdom of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the unique starting badge will begin to formulate the largest national action strategy of its kind to prepare for the next fifty years at all levels, and this is not surprising, at a time when His Highness the President of The state, may God protect him, is manifested in the personality of the wise, inspiring leader and founder of a sustainable development centenary, within promising and ambitious strategies and mechanisms capable of translating a brilliant future by the highest standards. He is also the first man of peace, hope and humanity for his remarkable humanitarian achievements at the local, regional and global levels.

EXCEPTIONAL ACHIEVEMENTS

Youssef Abdullah Al-Batran, a member of the Federal National Council, said: The principles of the fiftieth document, which translates the vision of the leadership of the UAE, and the launch of a new phase in the life of the state, which has achieved exceptional achievements during the past decades, is a realistic model of the civilized state that possesses tools for the future industry, and contributes to raising the level of The state is consolidating its leadership and position to reach the world, and the fiftieth document enjoys unlimited support from an exceptional and inspiring leader, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, a leader who does not wait for the future, but harnesses tools and revenues for its industry and foreseeing it with thoughtful plans. Determination and determination enjoy the support of the people of the Emirates, who stand behind his leadership to achieve prosperity and well-being for the citizen and the nation.

He stressed that the UAE and its balances at the level of international and global indicators in various fields and levels, is a true translation of the testimony of evaluation institutions that testify to the UAE that it has reserved its seat among the advanced centers in the economic, political and other fields, and seeks to maintain its leadership, within its principles and strategy that It is moving towards its implementation over the next 50 years with an ambitious vision and the consolidation of a culture of excellence thanks to the wise vision of the UAE leadership.

Foreseeing the future

Citizen Omar Muhammad Al-Suwaidi said: The Document of the Fifty Principles is the new road map on which the state is going with all its institutions, with well-studied and steadfast plans that contribute to preserving what has been built in the past 50 years, and foreseeing the future with clear and prominent rules and foundations in a new stage for the next fifty years of growth. Prosperity competes with the countries of the world, and emphasizes the importance of leadership and progress in various fields, including economic, social and political, and the importance of human capital and others.

He stressed that these principles, which have become the main reference for all institutions, took their way into actual implementation by the concerned authorities in the country, by laying their bases on the ground to effectively contribute to supporting the nation’s march, achieving prosperity and growth, supporting the country’s global competitiveness in the next stage, and raising the status of the country to the highest level. International forums, especially with their new era under their leader, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, who continues the founders’ journey, making the UAE more developed, developing and elevated under his leadership.

The extraordinary leader

Citizen Ahmed Hassan Al-Naqbi said that the new era of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is a continuation of the previous stages that began since the era of the union of the founding fathers whose vision was insightful regarding the future of the state, and continued until the stage of empowerment in the era of « Khalifa,” and it will prosper and make its way with the exceptional leader. Support the march of the homeland.

new stage

Rashid Butti Al Shamsi said: “The Fifty Principles Document is a turning point and a new stage in the era of the UAE, confirming the preservation of the gains and achievements made in the past five decades, which honor the life of our young country, which is able to keep pace with changes and absorb the need for improvements through teams moving towards accelerating the pace of work, enabling The sectors are able to achieve the required advancement and support trends, to move to a brighter stage in its history with achievements and foundations based on achieving more and more progress and dazzling in the coming stations, by focusing on human energies and supporting the union and the sustainable economy, and other various levels.

Leading international indices

Over the past five decades, and thanks to its policy and wise vision, the UAE has been at the forefront of advanced international indicators in various fields, with the testimony of major international assessment institutions, including:

1st globally in the Global Entrepreneurship Index 2022, according to the report issued by the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM), 1st in the Arab world and 24th globally in the happiness index, according to the World Happiness Report 2022 issued by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network , powered by Gallup statistics data

The UAE ranked first in the world in 3 of the indicators related to the fourth goal of the sustainable development goals (quality education), according to the reports of major references and international institutions specialized in the field of competitiveness, ranked tenth globally and first regionally in the strength of influence according to the Global Soft Power Index for the year 2022.

And 11th globally in the Global Knowledge Index 2021, issued by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program.

Fifteenth globally on the Global Soft Power Index 2021, issued by Brand Finance.

The UAE ranked among the top five globally in 18 indicators that measure progress in achieving the eighth goal of the sustainable development goals “decent work and economic growth”. The indicators included the country’s lead in the world in 6 indicators related to the same goal.

Competitiveness and leadership

Alia Al-Shehhi said: The fifty principles represented by 10 pillars aim to achieve competitiveness, leadership and progress in various fields, including strengthening and strengthening the pillars of the Union, developing the country’s regions, building the best and most active economy in the world, the importance of foreign policy in serving national goals and human capital, and supporting the foundations of peace. , and others that reflect the clear interest that the UAE leadership attaches to charting the way for the future for the benefit of all.

Ali bin Harmel: Mohammed bin Zayed is leading education into a new golden age

Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi University, stressed that education has been a central axis in the interest of the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates, and since the start of the blessed march of the union at the hands of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, education tops the priority agenda in The thought of the founding leader who made education the first pillar to launch the nation into the era of renaissance, progress and prosperity that we are witnessing today.

Dr. pointed out. Bin Harmal pointed out that the State of the Union recorded pioneering achievements in the educational process during the past five decades, during which the stage of empowerment for the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, marked a prominent position for the UAE education system at various local, regional and international levels, and the UAE education system advanced To the ranks of the developed countries in the indicators of international competitiveness, whether in university or pre-university education, where the country witnessed an educational and educational movement that pushed its institutions, schools, institutes, colleges and universities to the top lists in the prestigious international classifications.

Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri said: History is recorded with ink of gold that piercing vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, who believed that distinguished and qualitative education is our way to the new centenary of the United Arab Emirates, and from here came The giant strategic initiatives and projects launched by His Highness in the education sector during the past decades, which aimed to build students who are proud of their national identity and proud of their cultural heritage, and who are always looking forward to keeping pace with the times and interacting with the scientific and technical progress they are witnessing in all fields, an approach embodied by the wise government under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, who made structuring education one of the strong pillars to achieve quality of life and meet the next 50 agenda of excellence and leadership in building national cadres armed with science, knowledge and skills for the future.

Dr. pointed out. Bin Harmal said that the educational field in the United Arab Emirates fully interacts with this creative vision of the wise leadership, which always emphasizes the position of education and its centrality in continuing the path of prosperity and progress for the renaissance of the nation during the next fifty, and educational institutions, especially universities, launch academic strategies to improve performance and link their inputs from Students, programs and scientific disciplines meet the national development needs for the next fifty years.