Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

Citizens affirmed that the start of life’s return to normal by the speech of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, yesterday, is considered good news and joyful news for all citizens and residents of the UAE, especially in light of the circumstances witnessed by the whole world and the UAE The United Arab Emirates, with its wise leadership and its future outlook in anticipating the future, enabled the first line of defense, including doctors, nurses, policemen, civil defense and all parties involved in fighting the “pandemic”, to overcome this crisis despite the minor losses that taught us and thanks to God Almighty first and then the wise and inspiring leadership Which considers the safety valve for its people to work hand in hand in overcoming the “Covid-19” crisis. They pointed out that without the role of wise leadership, we would not have been able to overcome many challenges and difficulties during a year and a half from now, adding that His Highness’s tidings of life anew is an indication that the measures that were taken were based on a correct vision and leadership.

They added that the challenges and experiences during the “pandemic” crisis taught us to be like a united house by responding to the directives of the rational leadership, in cooperation with the first line of defense to overcome the “pandemic” crisis.

Sultan Ahmed Al-Shamlan said that the speech of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, when he said… that life in the UAE, with the grace of God Almighty, has begun to return to normal is considered good tidings and happy news for all citizens. And the residents of the UAE, especially in light of the circumstances witnessed by the whole world, and the UAE, with its wise leadership and its future outlook in anticipating the future, enabled the first line of defense, including doctors, nurses, policemen, civil defense, and all parties involved in the fight against the “pandemic” to overcome this crisis despite the minor losses. Which taught us, and thanks to God Almighty first and then the wise and inspiring leadership, which is the safety valve for its people, to work hand in hand in overcoming the “Covid-19” crisis, pointing out that what His Highness mentioned when he said: “And we came out of the (Covid-19) pandemic. We are safe and sound, and we have learned many lessons and experiences from this challenge.” It is also a fact that embodies the reality that every individual lives in the land of Zayed Al-Khair House. Without these challenges and experiences experienced by members of society, we would not have learned lessons and lessons in how to apply and practice the hill. Protect the community, through the cooperation of community members with the first line of defense and the positive and effective impact that came with fruits instilled by the wise leadership in the hearts of its children, out of faith and trust in the inspiration and guidance dictated by the wise leadership to reach the desired goal and live in safety and security. He added: The return of life to normal from work, study and daily practices will not be achieved unless precautionary measures are taken. Had it not been for God’s grace and his end to us with a wise leadership, we would not have seen the return of life to normal again, pointing out that the tireless efforts of the wise leadership and their insightful view of estimating matters bore fruit, and today we are happy and reap these fruits, which were not in vain, but rather as a result of sacrifices and hard work in which many participated of the community to achieve success.

life again

Salah Al-Junaibi said: His Highness’s good news of life again is an indication that the measures that were taken were based on a correct vision, explaining that the challenge taught us a lot and we were able to make successes after another, pointing out that the experiences taught us to gain experience, lessons and lessons, through leadership. Inspiration, creativity and innovation to overcome the “pandemic”. Muhammad Al-Amiri added: I thank God that we are given a rational leadership that spares no effort in overcoming obstacles and difficulties in front of its children and drawing a plan for the future and the way to build and establish a promising generation of young people for a bright tomorrow. Such as the united house through the cooperation of community members with the first line of defense, pointing out that the fruits we reap today came from instilling rational leadership, with faith in God first and secondly, with the wise leadership’s dictates of inspiration and guidance to reach a normal life again in the fields of work, study and daily practices, taking into account Take precautionary measures to live in safety and security.

Security and safety

Haitham Khamis Al-Naqbi said, I thank the wise leadership for its humanitarian stances, which are not strange to the leadership that accustomed its people to live well, security, safety and stability, and despite the minor losses that we suffered during the “pandemic”, the return of life to normal again will have a great impact on the lives of individuals Society. And we do not forget the efforts of the first line of defense and all the participating parties to reduce the “pandemic” crisis that swept the entire world, pointing out that without the role of wise leadership, we would not have been able to overcome many challenges and difficulties within a year and a half from now, adding that the field and daily practices of every individual in society would not It can be done successfully only by taking precautionary measures, taking into account making some changes in the patterns of behavior in our lives, in order to enjoy peace, security and stability.

He added: I thank the field work teams that did their duty to the fullest, so that we can enjoy the return to normal life.