Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

Citizens benefiting from the first batch of housing loans for the current year, which included 1,347 loans with a total value of about 2.36 billion dirhams, confirmed that this payment comes as a reflection of the wise leadership’s keenness to achieve social stability for citizens and provide them with a decent life. They pointed out that the issuance of the grant in conjunction with the happy Eid al-Fitr made the feast two holidays, and doubled the joy of the beneficiaries of housing loans, which is an essential step for them to build their own home, achieve family stability and reduce financial burdens on their shoulders.

Awad Jamaan Bal-Leith said that the arrival of the letter confirming that I received the housing loan grant brought joy and happiness to all members of my family, who prayed for the health of His Highness the President of the State, always striving to achieve psychological, social and economic stability for all citizens. He stressed that the leadership’s interest in the citizen is manifested by providing a positive living environment by owning a private home, which in turn helps in achieving a decent standard of living and a decent life for citizens.

Saeed Mohammed Al Qubaisi

He continued: The rational leadership initiatives are an extension of the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, who was always keen to adopt social initiatives to secure a decent life for citizens and facilitate their lives. He pointed out that the initiatives of the wise leadership must be met by the people of the country with thanks and more work to return the favor to the country and the leadership that provides its citizens with all their needs, and makes the most precious and precious for the elevation of the citizen and the name of the UAE high. “He will start preparing his family’s private house, to provide his children with the opportunity to enjoy independent housing,” Balaith said.

For his part, Muhammad Khalid Malik said: These initiatives are not strange to our honorable sheikhs. He thanked the wise leadership in the country, represented by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, which is doing everything in its power to ensure comfort and happiness for the people of the country, and always strives to bring joy to the hearts of the people and support them in achieving decent livelihoods.

Muhammad Malik indicated that the loan grant came at the right time, especially since he and his family consisting of his children and wife live in his father’s house, and by building his house, he will be able to support his family in a future home, and reduce the financial burden on his shoulders.

Saeed Mohammed Al Qubaisi valued the attention paid by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to the housing sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and their keenness to Providing adequate housing for citizens, social care and family stability.

Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al-Zubaidi extended his thanks and gratitude to the wise leadership for its keenness to provide adequate housing for them and their families, especially that housing is the most important pillar of family and social stability. Al-Zubaidi said that the wise leadership is keen to build a cohesive society that enjoys the elements of a decent life within a safe, stable environment that stimulates work and production, and achieves family stability for citizens.

He added that providing this installment of loans to citizens confirms the keenness of His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, to achieve the welfare and happiness of the citizen, and it comes in conjunction with Eid Al-Fitr, to make my family and I happy with Eid double.

Al-Zubaidi said that obtaining the loan grant will help me and my family move to live in a house of our own, and thus give us more family and familial stability, and achieve prosperity and psychological calm, referring to God and the wise leadership that always seeks to provide care for citizens in the field of housing, health and education.

For his part, Abdullah Faisal Al Hashimi valued the attention paid by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to the housing sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Their Highnesses were keen to provide citizens with adequate housing, social care and family stability. He pointed out that he had previously obtained a land grant, and by obtaining a loan grant, he was able to start building his own house in order to achieve family stability for him and his family, and relieve him of the trouble of providing rent, which deducts 30% of the value of his monthly salary.

Al-Hashemi said that the new housing benefits package comes as an extension of the permanent and renewable giving of the rational leadership, and enhances the efforts of His Highness the President of the State, and his relentless pursuit to provide a comfortable life for citizens, and comes within the framework of the leadership’s keenness to enhance social cohesion and secure social stability, by providing the necessities of life. The basic, which is the housing is the most important.

He added that my joy after receiving a message stating that I was granted a loan to build a home is indescribable, especially since housing for a person is the most important element and a priority in families’ lives, and stable housing will make me more focused on caring for the future of my children and focusing on their education to be the best helper for the country in the coming years. .

home loan

Ahmed Tariq Al-Ansari said that his joy in obtaining the housing loan is “indescribable”, as the leadership is keen to provide adequate housing for citizens, achieve social and financial stability for them, and build a promising future for citizens.

Al-Ansari stressed that these initiatives are not strange to our honorable sheikhs since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, and his honorable sons followed his path. He thanked the wise leadership in the country, represented by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, which is doing everything in its power to ensure comfort. It always seeks to bring joy to the hearts of the people and supports them in achieving decent livelihoods. Al-Ansari said that the citizen is always on the list of priorities for the attention of our sheikhs, may God prolong their lives, who are keen on serving the country and the citizen.

dream come true

Citizen Yousef Abdullah Al Hammadi said that receiving a housing loan grant is a dream and a reality, as it will contribute to alleviating the financial burdens. He valued the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, which confirm the keenness of the wise leadership to adopt social initiatives to secure a decent life for citizens. and facilitate their lives.

Al Hammadi described his joy at being one of the beneficiaries of housing loans, especially as it coincides with the preparations for the happy Eid al-Fitr, and confirms the keenness of the wise leadership to provide a comfortable life for every citizen, and to achieve social cohesion for citizen families by enjoying adequate housing and achieving family stability, prosperity and security. To secure a decent life and social stability.