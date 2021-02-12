Hoda Al Tunaiji (Ras Al Khaimah)

Citizens of Ras Al Khaimah congratulated the wise leadership and the people of the UAE on the historic achievement of the ‘Hope Probe’ reaching its orbit on Mars, which embodied the dream of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, affirming that this step contributed to strengthening The state’s global standing.

Fouad Muhammad Al-Bastaki said: Successive achievements recorded by the UAE day after day, to assure the whole world that it is impossible in its record, and the “Hope Probe”, which carries with it the aspirations and hopes of the Arabs, is a milestone in the march of the Arabs that will be written in the pages of history to prove to everyone that the UAE is a country Not impossible, thanks to the visionary leadership of our striving towards excellence.

He mentioned that the success of the “Hope Probe” mission and its arrival in the orbit of Mars will fulfill the dream of the father, Zayed, and create a new history for the Arabs, which is the pride and pride of every Emirati and Arab person, as the historical project will contribute to starting the path of a promising and ambitious future in the field of space and research for the scientific community. .

In turn, Khalifa al-Qishi said: The image of the father, Zayed, which has been entrenched in the hearts and minds of the leaders and people of the Emirates, as he is looking to reach space, had a great impact in seeking to translate it into reality, so that this dream is fulfilled and we reach Mars thanks to the wise leadership, sincere arms and determination And the insistence that the moment of celebration of the mission’s success came, which coincided with the golden jubilee of the founding of the state, and it is a new message that the Emirates sends to confirm that it is a country of achievements.

He mentioned that the investment in people pursued by the UAE had the effect of achieving and completing all the distinguished projects in the country, which come based on the belief of the rational government since the era of the founding leader in the importance of building people and investing in them, and this is what we have seen in all the exceptional projects that the UAE has achieved Which continues to continue its success and dazzles the world with it, and be an inspiring station for the world in all sectors and fields.

For her part, Noura Ali bin Dimas congratulated the leadership and people of the Emirates for this new achievement, and said: We are proud that we are the sons of this inspiring country for many countries of the world, which has achieved global leadership in all fields, thanks to the wisdom of the country’s leadership and the arms of its loyal children.

She mentioned that the “Hope Probe”, whose mission successfully fulfilled the dream of the founding father, Zayed, and thanks to which history recorded an honorable page for the Arabs in the field of space, and reaching the Red Planet, is the beginning of the achievements that the state will achieve, after it has completed fifty years, and will make the world wait for what it will accomplish within The next fifty years will be the focus of attention, and the dreams and ambitions it will present have no limits.

Maryam Al-Tawil congratulated the UAE, its people and the Arab world on the success of the arrival of the “Hope Probe”, adding: We are proud of the leadership that taught us that it is not impossible, and today and the people of the nation are realizing the dream of “Zayed” in reaching space, which is a new historical achievement added to the UAE and presented to the Arab world, and she said: We are proud With the national efforts that have worked with all effort and determination to achieve this historic event and the national achievement, and those who have proven that it is not impossible in the country, and the “Hope Probe” is an important and pioneering step for future generations and the Arab nation. It is a scientific achievement that will raise the state’s global position in the field of technology and advanced sciences and exploration Space and development from a new generation of scientists specializing in space sciences.

She added: I am proud to belong to this distinguished and exceptional country in its achievements and unlimited giving, and thank you to all the work teams that have made a lot within the Al-Mesbar project, and I wish them success and permanent payment in the next stage.