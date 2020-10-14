The FDP politician Wolfgang Kubicki has strongly criticized an online form from the city of Essen. It is about an anonymous reporting procedure for corona rule violations. He formulates a clear allegation.

The public order office offers the display of disregard for corona rules in an anonymous online form.

Kubicki calls this denunciation and compares the procedure with the methods of the GDR. The city sees it differently.

Essen – the regulatory office of City of Essen has an online form that allows anonymously corona* Violations of the rules can be reported, integrated on his homepage. The anonymous reporting process has led to criticism. The FDP * politician Wolfgang Kubicki compared the procedure with “Chinese conditions” and accused the city of making citizens “informers on official behalf”. The portal is “definitely illegal and should be deleted immediately,” said the member of the Bundestag on Facebook.

The City of Essen defended himself against the criticism and stated that the online form was only used “to channel information that the public order office would otherwise receive by phone or email”. The city rejected the accusation of calling for reports: “At no time did we advertise the form or actively request it to report violations.” After a summit with the country leaders and Angela Merkel *, the corona rules should be in The future will become stricter again.

Since we are currently receiving a lot of inquiries on the topic: pic.twitter.com/nr000nTDA9 – City of Essen (@Essen_Ruhr) October 12, 2020

The Online form offers the possibility to report where, when and what type of violation was observed. This mainly includes disregard of the corona*-Regulate In the commercial sector such as restaurants or in the hotel sector, but also if no mouth-nose mask was worn, this can be reported here.

Wolfgang Kubicki is not the only one who connects the offer of the public order office with the concept of denunciation. Numerous Twitter comments also contain the term. According to Duden, to denounce means to report someone. But in use it is negatively affected and is more associated with a mean motive.

In German, the word is mainly characterized by the following well-known sentence: “The biggest rascal in the whole country, that is and remains the informer.” He is attributed to the poet Hoffmann von Fallersleben. But there are also variants by other authors: “An entire country is polluted, where the informer sneaks around” – “The eyesore of mankind is called, the wicked informer.” So the term is anything but neutral. Twitter users also wrote these quotes in the post of City of Essen.

The choice of words gives Kubickis Criticism additional severity and a serious reproach. Frequently becomes denunciation with the eavesdropping culture of GDR connected. The form also reminds Kubicki of the methods he writes on Facebook. It remains to be seen whether the procedure is actually illegal, as the FDP politician and lawyer claims. So far, the city seems to be sticking to the form. It is still in use on the homepage (as of October 14, 2:40 p.m.). (lb) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network