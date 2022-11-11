The opening that the Federal Government gave to be able to regularize vehicles of foreign origin in various entities of the country, among them Sinaloa, for many it was the opportunity not only to legalize the stay of their unit in the country, but also to acquire a patrimony, but unfortunately not for all it has been positive, because at least in Guasave there are about 20 people who they claim to have been frauded by the state with that procedure, since they paid to enter the program, but were left out because their vehicles entered Mexico on a recent date.

The annoyance of the complainants is why they were not told that before paying, because now they are putting many obstacles in their way to recover their money, for which they consider that they saw their face with that matter, in addition to taking advantage of them for wanting to regularize their units, an action they consider criticizable for being orchestrated by the authorities themselves.

