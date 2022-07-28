The “Health Program” initiative, one of the initiatives of the Emirati Competitiveness Council “Nafis”, has begun to register citizens wishing to join it from the high school holders as a minimum, with the goal of attracting 2,000 citizens during the current year, bringing the total number to 10,000 citizens working in various disciplines. medical care by 2026.

The program provides its participants with scholarships and monthly rewards, in addition to job opportunities after graduation and fulfillment of the required conditions, as part of efforts to create job opportunities for national competencies in the priority sectors identified by the state, foremost of which is health care.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Emiratisation Affairs, Saif Al-Suwaidi, said that the ministry is working under the leadership’s directives on parallel tracks to achieve the goals of creating job opportunities for Emirati cadres in cooperation with the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council, by developing legislation and laws to ensure enhancing the participation of citizens in the private sector in addition to raising talent capabilities. and national competencies.

He stressed the importance of the “Health Program” initiative, as it provides qualitative opportunities for Emirati cadres and competencies to keep pace with the expected qualitative growth in the health sector locally and globally, especially since investment in this sector is a strategic necessity to maintain leadership and support the country’s aspirations to be a global capital for health services and medical tourism.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council, Ghannam Al Mazrouei, said that the UAE has identified a number of vital sectors related to the future economy, which will have the greatest impact in enhancing the economic and social security of the country, foremost of which is the health sector, which is concerned with as a basic service sector. And a vital area for quality job opportunities.

He added that the “Health Program” initiative is one of the initiatives that the “Nafis” program is working on in accordance with its objectives to raise the competitiveness of Emirati cadres, and enable them to fill 75,000 jobs in private sector institutions in the country during the next five years through an integrated system that covers all aspects of the employment journey. For job seekers, by subsidizing the salaries of citizens and providing allowances to the children of workers in the private sector, temporary support, vocational guidance and other things, in order to achieve the strategic goals of achieving a qualitative leap in the development path of the state.

He pointed out that the program will provide rehabilitation and support for citizens to work in the health sector with 100% scholarships and financial rewards, and in its academic aspect, it will cooperate with a selection of higher education institutions in the country, including Fatima College of Health Sciences, Higher Colleges of Technology and Fujairah University, to be an ideal model for partnership Between the government, private and academic sectors, a partnership upon which the development model of the state is based, through which the health sector will benefit by providing it with the necessary national cadres to develop its business, while benefiting from the incentive packages set by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for private sector entities that achieve Emiratisation goals.

Male and female citizens can register in the program by selecting the required educational institution by clicking on the link on the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s page on the Instagram platform (https://linktr.ee/mohre), and the link is also available on the rest of the Ministry’s pages on other social media sites.

The Nafees initiative website also allows registration in the program, in addition to the initiative’s pages on social networking sites.

Several other initiatives fall under Nafes, including the “Support for Citizens’ Salaries” program, the “Increments for the children of workers in the private sector” program, the “Temporary Support” program, the “Eshrak” program related to pension funds, the “Professional Guidance” program, and the “Experience” program. and the Competence Program.

The initiative aims to provide 2,000 job opportunities for citizens in the health sector during the current year.



