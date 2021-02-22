Emirati families have reduced the effects of the outbreak of the Coronavirus (Covid-19), through a humanitarian initiative, which was to increase the salaries of their domestic workers to varying degrees, to enable them to help their families in their countries, after their relatives lost their jobs and became their only source of income.

Mwatana said that she received videos from the family of her domestic worker, in response to her charity, including expressions of thanks from her members, appreciating her initiative.

In detail, the owners of offices working in the field of manpower recruitment in Fujairah confirmed that there were no complaints related to the deprivation of domestic workers from their salaries, or their reduction, during the last period. Citizen Hala Muhammad Al-Hinai, from Fujairah, said that “the humane treatment that we were brought up with forces us to deal humanely with those affected by the pandemic, especially the families of domestic workers.”

She added that she increased the salary of her domestic worker from 1500 to 2000 dirhams.

Citizen Abeer Al Hosani emphasized that “the impact of the pandemic has touched the whole world. But it was greater in poor countries ». She added that her domestic worker takes care of her mother and takes care of her, and she also treats her children well, which is why, upon learning of her family’s difficult financial circumstances, she did not hesitate to increase her salary from 800 dirhams to 1500 dirhams.

Citizen Omar Abdullah Al-Abdouli said that he noticed his domestic worker feeling anxious about her family members, all the time, and her keenness to send her salary to them completely, and not deducting any part of it for herself, as she did during previous months and years.

He added that she told him that she was sending her full salary to meet their need of money, after her father and two brothers lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic, confirming that her salary increased by 500 dirhams. He said that the value of the increase is not large, but it will contribute to reducing the pressure on her family, even if it is small.

He stressed that he urged his brothers to follow him, and increase the salaries of workers in their homes.

Citizen Maitha Al-Kindi said that she learned that her maid’s husband had lost his job due to the pandemic, which doubled the psychological pressures her maid experiences as a result of her presence in another country.

She added that she and her husband decided to increase her salary by 500 dirhams.

She said that her family’s reaction to this charity was impressive, as they sent her video clips on WhatsApp that included expressions of thanks and praise from all her members.

Ali Muhammad, the owner of an office working in the field of manpower recruitment, in Fujairah, confirmed that no complaints had been received regarding the deprivation of workers from salaries or their reduction during the last period.

He explained that “the period leading up to Ramadan was a season for maids fleeing the homes of their employers over the past years, due to the increased demand for them, and the possibility of working in more than one place, and thus obtaining large sums compared to the monthly salary they get. However, the situation changed during the pandemic period, as we did not receive any complaints of this kind. ”

The owner of a recruitment office, Judy Bassil, stated that she had received calls from workers who told her that the families they worked for had increased their salaries to enable them to help their families overcome the effects of the Corona pandemic.

She added that she was surprised by the kind initiative «which many do not know of its positive impact on the same worker and her family», pointing out that she contacted the sponsors of domestic workers and thanked them for their initiative herself.

