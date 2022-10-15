In the regularization campaign for vehicles of foreign origin not only to legitimize the stay of their units in the national territory, but also to acquire a family patrimony, but the reality is that there are many cases of people who start the process and in the end leave it unfinished, because they prevent them from finishing the process because their vehicle recently entered the country and that leaves them out of the program.

They find it unfair that they make them waste time and money with these attitudes, because after covering the 2,500 pesos to enter the regularization, coupled with the payment of insurance, it turns out that they will not always be able to enter the legalization for the aforementioned factor.

To this is added that in some municipalities, for example Guasave, that to make matters worse there is no office where they can be reimbursed for the money they invested in vain, but they have to come to Culiacán to recover it.

Those who have already done the paperwork know that in order to be seen to regularize their units, they have to stand in line for at least three hours, and as the weather is these days, it undoubtedly makes it more difficult, but the worst thing is that after that sacrifice they are notified that their car does not enter.

The authorities will have to do something to prevent this from happening, because those vehicles “chocolate” People buy them when they are already in Mexico, so they have no idea when they entered the country.

