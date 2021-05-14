Hoda Al Tunaiji (Ras Al Khaimah)

Citizens assured that the joy of Eid al-Fitr is complete with the safety of everyone, in light of following preventive measures and precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the new Corona virus, Covid-19.

They stated that the Eid this year will be different, as all family members gather within the permissible limits with each other in a family atmosphere filled with joy, joy and pleasure, and to use them in carrying out various daily tasks and dialogue and around the Eid table.

Citizen Hassan Obeid Al-Naqbi said: Our joy on the blessed Eid Al-Fitr is the safety and health of those around us, including our family members, our family, our friends, and members of our community, through full commitment to various precautionary measures and preventive measures called by the competent authorities to work to follow them during the Eid, which are in the interest of the safety of society It supports the global efforts made by the UAE in managing the crisis.

He mentioned that this holiday is an opportunity for everyone to rally around their family members and carry out various activities that bring everyone closer to each other and contribute to spreading joy and happiness in the souls, in addition to supporting the efforts of all teams from the front lines of defense that stay up night and day in order to provide appropriate treatments to the injured and other Initiatives.

He called on everyone to celebrate this Happy Eid with constructive cooperation to make the state’s efforts to address the pandemic succeed, which thanks to the compliance of community members with the instructions, will be able to diminish and eliminate it, in light of the capabilities, initiatives and teams devoted to addressing the pandemic.

Ghanem Ahmad Ghanem did not disagree with him, who also confirmed that Eid will be “two feasts” while preserving our health and the health of those around us, including our family members and our community, as we do not want the joy of Eid to turn into suffering by registering injuries or increasing them as a result of breaching preventive measures and measures. Our holiday must be completed in full compliance with the instructions in order to rejoice in our health and the health of everyone.

He stressed that the Eid will not differ in the ways of celebrating it. Rather, it is possible to change the patterns of some activities with others that are in line with the current situation, including communicating with friends through virtual channels and greeting them with the distribution of digital “Eid” to children, and working on the development of some activities and activities directed at children within Homes, avoiding crowded places, in order to preserve everyone.

Rashid Ibrahim Rabia said: Our Eid will also be our victory over the pandemic and its elimination, so we have to abide by all measures today to be able to celebrate our nature in the next Eid, through the efforts of community members with the front teams, which will be completed and reap the fruits in the receding of the pandemic, God willing, and the atmosphere will return We celebrated Eid as it was before.

He stressed that this holiday must be used all its times by bringing family members closer to each other, working on exchanging conversations and carrying out various household tasks with the participation of everyone, and it is complete with everyone enjoying the abundance of health and wellness, and we thank God that we are with each other, unlike others who have a loved one who was found in quarantine. He was unable to be with his family.

He called everyone to thank and praise in light of the wise leadership that has made many initiatives that have contributed to the decline in the numbers of injuries and the return of some activities to their status by adhering to the measures and procedures and so on, until her life returns to her condition without injuries or deaths.