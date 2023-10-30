Kharchenko predicted fantastic difficulties for Ukraine due to energy problems

Citizens of Ukraine will soon face fantastic difficulties related to the energy problem. This future was predicted for the country by the director of the Ukrainian Center for Energy Research, Alexander Kharchenko, on air Youtube– channel “Radio NV”.

“The big problem we have is thermal energy; it is mostly coal. Accordingly, this year we have difficulties with coal generation. Next year it will be even more difficult, and in two years it will be fantastically difficult,” Kharchenko warned.

According to an energy expert, the country’s infrastructure is so outdated that it “falls out on its own without any missiles.” At the same time, he noted that there is no point in counting on outside financial assistance to restore Ukraine’s energy system, since the world has long been focused on green energy.

Previously, the required amount to restore the energy system of Ukraine was announced. It costs hundreds of millions of dollars, since it requires not only repairs, but also upgrades to modern standards.