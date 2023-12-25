Due to closures during the Covid-19 pandemic, the procedures to obtain a visa have suffered significant delays and the dates to obtain an appointment can take more than a year at some embassies and consulates. In addition to the above, if you want to plan a trip to the United States you also it is necessary to know what days this process is not available.

The embassies and consulates of the United States stop working considering the holidays of the North American nationthis implies that, despite the fact that in the host country it is a common day, If in the US there is an official date to commemorate The visa processing offices are not open.

Those who intend to carry out the visa process soon should know which federal holidays are recognized by the United States government and which, therefore, mean the closure of offices.

During 2024, considering official holidays, these will be the non-business days of the embassies:

January 1, federal holiday to celebrate the new year. Third Monday in January, Martin Luther King Day. In 2024 it corresponds to January 15. Third Monday in February, Presidents' Day. In 2024 it corresponds to February 19. Last Monday in May, Memorial Day to honor those who died serving in the US armed forces. In 2024 it falls on May 27. June 19, liberation day or Juneteenth. July 4, United States Independence Day. First Monday in September, Labor Day in the United States. In 2024 it corresponds to September 2. Second Monday in October, Columbus Day that commemorates the arrival of Christopher Columbus to the New World on October 12, 1492. In 2024 it will correspond to October 14. November 11, Veterans Day to honor those who have served in the US armed forces. Fourth Thursday in November, Thanksgiving Day. In 2024 it will correspond to November 28 December 25, federal holiday commemorating Christmas.

Holidays in Mexico for which service will not be provided at the United States Embassy

In addition to official celebrations in the United States, you must take into account the holidays of the country in which you want to carry out the procedure as they are also considered non-business days for offices. For exampleIn the case of Mexico, the locations where the visa process is carried out will close for more than twenty days throughout the year.

Some of the additional days that in the case of Mexico the service will not be provided for the visa process are: