Citizens of determination lead the volunteer work team at the World Government Summit, to assure the world that disability is not an obstacle to serving the nation.

The official of the volunteer team at the World Government Summit, Shamlan Al-Amir, told Emirates Today that about 230 volunteers are working to organize the summit’s activities, help the guests and direct them to the sessions, answer their questions, and provide assistance to them, including 10 volunteers of people of determination.

He emphasized the preparation of a team of volunteers, in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development, according to special skills and abilities, enabling them to deal with guests of different nationalities in different languages.

The disabilities of the volunteers at the summit varied between hearing and motor, and the summit was keen to provide sign language interpreters to help them perform their tasks.

Volunteers of people of determination told “Emirates Today” Halima Al Tunaiji, Reem Al Hosani, Hamid Al Hashemi, that the experience of volunteering, which some of them practice for the first time, is enjoyable.