The governor of the Nikolaev region Kim suspected the citizens of the city in cooperation with Russia

The governor of the Nikolaev area Vitaly Kim reported that he suspects all citizens of the city of cooperation with Russia. The words of the Ukrainian politician leads The Telegraph.

Answering the question of how many people working for Moscow are in the city, Kim noted that several of them are engaged in subversive activities. “I suspect everyone. But there are only a few of them in our city,” the politician explained. At the same time, according to Kim, “a dozen” people have been arrested at the moment, convicted of colluding with the Russian side.

In addition, the Ukrainian military and law enforcement officers will be trained to search for saboteurs, Kim added.

Earlier it was reported that the authorities of Nikolaev may close the city for several days in order to identify residents cooperating with Russia.