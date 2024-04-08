AOn the day of the interview for this text, a storm swept across California. The storm knocked out power and Wi-Fi for the interviewee, Amy Williams. Of course, that wasn't tragic for the conversation, which could easily be postponed. But it showed that extreme weather events – as part of climate change – have long been a reality, not least in California.

Amy Williams is the boss of the jeans brand Citizens of Humanity, founded in 2003. If you take this by its name, then humanity seems to be a valuable asset, which quickly brings you to human rights, ecological and social sustainability, which was not taken so seriously two decades ago. The jeans business is also fundamentally anti-environmental. This is what the production figures show: On average, it takes a good 4.7 liters of water to produce a pair of conventional jeans, according to Citizens of Humanity. Each load of water also consists of around one to three percent chemicals.

No more bleach in production

Where do you start on the way to environmentally friendly jeans? Of course with water treatment systems and laser technology instead of bleach. Citizens of Humanity – and the label Agolde, which is also part of the umbrella brand – have recently also started using a cotton fabric from regenerative cultivation, which is being used for the first time in the collections for this spring. The topic was initially particularly important in American agriculture for food, says Amy Williams. The United States is also the third largest exporter of cotton, behind India and China.

The jeans company contacted the Advancing Eco Agriculture association, which has been working with farmers to convert to regenerative agriculture for almost two decades. In contrast to organic farming, for example, less land is required. “Regenerative agriculture focuses on improving biodiversity and soil health,” says Amy Williams. This leads to more profitable harvests – with all the consequences for companies and communities. In addition, carbon storage (instead of emissions) is an advantage with regenerative cultivation.

Citizens of Humanity has harvested around 1.4 million kilograms of regenerative cotton in the two years since it began. “In the coming year we expect so much again just for ourselves. But our spinning mills are now also talking to other brands. Our goal is to get as many people as possible into regenerative cotton,” says Amy Williams. “The soils are healthier overall and therefore more resilient to extreme weather events.” She knows only too well what can happen then.