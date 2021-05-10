Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

Citizens confirmed benefiting from The first housing package for 2021That the announcement of the names of the beneficiaries coincide with the blessed Eid al-Fitr, make the Eid two feasts, and confirm the keenness His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al NahyanThe President of the State, may God protect him, And His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al NahyanThe Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is always committed to providing a stable life for citizens in Abu Dhabi, and promoting living standards and a decent life for them. They indicated that the wise leadership in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi spares no effort to extend a helping hand to citizens and provide them with all means of comfort.

Khaled Al-Junaibi

Citizen Khalid Al Junaibi thanked His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, praying to God to bless them with good health and wellness.

Al-Junaibi said that my joy in granting me a housing loan is indescribable, especially since housing is one of the basics of a stable life, and the family’s housing in its own home gives a feeling of comfort, stability and reassurance, and this is what the wise leadership seeks to achieve in the country that does not skimp on its citizens with anything, and expends dearly. And precious in order to provide comfort and stability to the citizens of the country.

Malik Abdullah Al-Zaidi

The generosity of the people

Citizen Malik Abdullah Al-Zaidi said that this donation came to achieve and increase the family stability that built the stable Emirati family, and to raise the level of quality of life, and to make the Emirati people the happiest people in the world, and we are really the happiest people in the world. Al-Zaidi stressed that this donation will contribute to pumping money into the internal market of the state, which will contribute to supporting the national economy and maintaining its stability in a way that enhances the state’s economic position. Al-Zaidi valued the attention paid by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to the housing sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and their keenness to provide housing Appropriate for citizens, social care and family stability.

Family stability

Saeed Salem Al Shamsi confirmed that his joy in obtaining a housing loan is indescribable, as that reduces the financial burden and achieves stability for him, his children and his wife.

He pointed out that the issuance of the lists of beneficiaries under the directives of His Highness the President of the State, and the orders of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, in conjunction with the approaching Eid Al Fitr, brought joy and happiness to the hearts of the citizens, as they are good news, and it confirms the intimate relationship between the rational leadership in the state and the citizens and their keenness to provide a decent life. for them.

He said, “The leadership’s interest in the citizen was evident through this support, especially as it reduces economic burdens, limits commercial and personal loans, and contributes to providing a positive living environment for my children by owning their own home, and this in turn helps me achieve a standard of living and a decent life for them.”

Al Shamsi affirmed that the leader’s love for his people is reflected in the sense of the needs of his people and providing them to improve their standard of living and provide them with decent ways of life, so that they can live in a stable and secure life away from debt, destitution and poverty.

good life

Zainab Al Kaabi, a mother of three boys and three girls, said: “My joy in granting me a housing loan is indescribable, especially since housing for a person is the most important element, and is a priority in families’ lives, and stable housing will make me more focused on caring for the future of my children and focusing on their education. To be the best help for the country in the coming years. Al-Kaabi added that the wise leadership always takes into account the interest of citizens and seeks to provide them with the requirements of a decent living, wishing continued health and wellness to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

She indicated that obtaining a housing loan would allow her and her children to live in their own home, and that the housing loan grant would reduce the financial burden on her family.

She emphasized that the wise leadership initiatives must be met by the people of the nation with thanks and do more work to return the favor to the homeland and the leadership that does not skimp on its citizens with anything, especially as it is making precious and precious efforts to raise the name of the UAE.

better future

Ahmed Khamis Ali said: “Sheikhs are not negligent, and always strive to provide a decent life for citizens and their families, and are always keen to build a cohesive society that enjoys the elements of a decent life within a safe, stable and stimulating environment for work and production, and to achieve family stability for citizens.”

He pointed out that the wise leadership’s directives to provide housing loans to citizens achieve stability for family members as a whole and contribute to solving family problems. And God prayed to bless their Highnesses Sheikhs with good health and wellness, and may God reward them with all good for their constant pursuit of stability for the Emirati people and security and stability.

Moataz Al-Hashemi stressed that the distribution of housing loans to citizens benefiting from the first package of the current year is an extension of the renewed giving by the wise leadership and its keenness to provide decent living for citizens, to achieve community cohesion and to secure social and family stability for them.

Al-Hashemi said that the citizen is always on top of the priority list of our sheikhs, may God prolong their lives, who are watching over the service of the nation and the citizen.

He added that the wise leadership initiatives are an extension of the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who was always keen to adopt social initiatives to secure a decent life for citizens and facilitate their lives. He pointed out that by obtaining the loan grant, he can start building his own house, especially as he lives with his father, in a way that achieves family stability for him and his family, and it will reduce the financial burden on him.

Khalfan Khamis Al Kaabi

Khalfan Khamis Al-Kaabi stressed that the words will not fulfill what the sheikhs do to the Emirati citizen. He said that the wise leadership is keen to build a cohesive society that enjoys the elements of a decent life within a safe, stable environment that stimulates work and production, and achieving family stability for citizens.

He said that the packages of housing benefits and exemption from loans confirm the keenness of His Highness, the President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to achieve the well-being and happiness of the citizen, and come in light of the joy that our beloved country and the people of the Emirates live on the occasion of the advent of Eid al-Fitr.

He stressed that the wise leadership is keen to build a cohesive society that enjoys the elements of a decent life within a safe, stable environment that stimulates work and production, and achieving family stability for citizens.

Sensing the citizens

Salem Hammad Al-Ketbi expressed his great happiness that he was exempted from the remaining value of the housing loan, which comes as a sense of the economic situation that some citizens are going through as a result of the economic crises left by the “Covid-19” pandemic that affected the standard of living of citizens.

We thank God who endowed us with this wise leadership that spares no effort except and exerts it to achieve the interest of citizens and push society towards further development and progress.

And he continued, the coincidence of the directives of the wise leadership with Eid al-Fitr made Eid two feasts, and our exemption from loans is the most beautiful and most expensive Eid.

Salem Hamad thanked the wise leadership, appreciating the efforts made by their Highnesses Sheikhs to achieve pride and stability in society. He said, “We, as the Emirati people, are fortunate with this wise leadership that is doing the dearest to provide the best living standards for citizens and their families.”

He emphasized that housing is one of the most important human needs that provide him with psychological and social stability, and the directives for exemption from his burdens are only a point in the sea of ​​our leadership’s bidding.

Dear Mohammed Al Marzouki

Exemptions

Dear Mohamed Al Marzouki, thanked and grateful to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for the happiness of citizens.

He said that exempting me from paying the dues of housing loans brought joy to my heart and the hearts of my family members, and coincided with the approach of the blessed Eid al-Fitr, may God restore it to everyone and the Islamic nation in Yemen and the blessings, doubled our joy with the advent of Eid.

He expressed his sincere thanks to the wise leadership for giving them the necessary attention and care, and for providing all means of comfort to enhance our quality of life for senior citizens.

He said, “My beloved country deserves a lot, and we cannot fulfill its right … God appreciates me and my families to return even a small part of the favor to our country and our elders, may God protect them.”

Decent life

Mohammed Salem Al Nuaimi thanked His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for their continuous interest in the citizens and the efforts they make to save life Generous and social welfare of the citizens. He said that his exemption from paying the rest of the dues on the housing loan is a generosity that he cannot speak about.