Giving up a job for citizens’ money is not worth it. The Labor Minister is convinced of this. An entrepreneur contradicts that in reality things look different.

Lwithout working yet? There has been heated debate about this in Germany since Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) announced that citizens’ benefit – i.e. the basic security for people without work – would increase by around 12 percent for the second time in a row at the turn of the year. And in fact: In a recent survey by the building cleaning trade, two thirds of the entrepreneurs surveyed stated that they had already experienced employees giving up their jobs and citing citizen’s money as the reason.

Heil himself doesn’t like this discussion at all. This survey, he explained to the FAZ in October, was “not plausible in many places”. If an employee actually quits his job in order to receive citizen’s benefit, then that would be “stupid” and “stupid,” says Heil. His reasoning: Such behavior is “not plausible” because the unemployment insurance does not pay unemployment benefit I for three months after a self-inflicted job loss. What Heil usually only mentions in passing: Citizens’ benefits do not have such blocking periods when the benefit is no longer available. There is initially only a risk of a reduction of around 50 euros for usually one month.