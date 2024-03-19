IIn the debate about the CDU's new citizens' benefit plans, the spokesman for the job centers in North Rhine-Westphalia, Stefan Graaf, considers the term “total refusers” to be “overused”. “We're really talking about extreme individual cases that are in the one or two percent range. This also shows us that the contributions to the debate about citizens' money often reflect a very narrow and sometimes inaccurate picture because they are based on extreme cases and not on the general population of people we look after,” Graaf told WDR on Tuesday.

On Monday, the CDU presented its ideas for a radical restructuring of citizens' money into a “new basic security” with more binding requirements and sanctions. If a basic security recipient who is able to work refuses “work that is reasonable for him” without an objective reason, it should be assumed in the future that he is not in need, according to the party resolution.

The complexity of the problems faced by citizens' benefit recipients is often overlooked, said Graaf, who is also managing director of the job center for the Aachen city region. “Contrary to what is often said, most people want to work and get training. And contrary to what is often portrayed, we do not have a significant number of people quitting their jobs in order to receive the oh-so-supposedly pleasant citizen's allowance. The fact is that even since the introduction of citizens’ benefit, the number of people transitioning from employment to receiving benefits has not increased in 2023.”

“A single person currently receives 563 euros”

Regarding the argument that the gap between citizens' benefit and salaries in the low-wage sector is too small, Graaf said that the question is always whether the subsistence minimum is set too high or the wages are too low. “A single person currently receives 563 euros. There are around 196 euros for food and drinks, there are 46 euros for clothing and shoes, so everyone can judge for themselves: Is that too much, is that too little?” Politicians only have limited scope for decision-making here, because the Federal Constitutional Court made clear regulations that set the subsistence minimum.

On the other hand, he described the CDU's proposal that people who do not attend appointments for consultations in the job center should be more heavily sanctioned as “very worth considering”. “That’s part of honesty: There are a number of people at the moment who simply accept the ten percent reduction in performance that occurs when deadlines are not met, and we are working with a blunt sword.”