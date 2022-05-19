Mohammed Al Balushi (Al Ain)

Engineer Dhafer Ayed Al Ahbabi, President of the State Industrialists Union, expressed his happiness at the election of the Supreme Council of the Union, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, as President of the United Arab Emirates. He said that His Highness has leadership qualities, wisdom, and insight, and that His Highness is close to citizens, all of these qualities enable him to complete the path started by his father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and his brother, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. May God rest his soul, and may he rest in peace. He stressed that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is a source of confidence and reassurance that His Highness’ leadership will move the UAE to higher ranks of glory, glory, excellence and leadership, and to horizons of success, dazzle and global appreciation. Al-Ahbabi said that everyone, inside and outside the country, is unanimously agreed that His Highness, may God protect him, is an exceptional leader who can continue to build the renaissance of the Emirates and continue progress and prosperity.

Dr. Ahmed Muhammad Balhatam Al-Amiri, a former member of the Federal National Council, stressed the reassurance and optimism that the country is witnessing in the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, as President of the United Arab Emirates. Al Ameri cited the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the leader whom his people have known for many years, a leader in the fields of heroism and masculinity, a protector of the Union, a builder of our armed forces and a founder For development and a global leader, he built solid and strong strategic relations for the UAE with the East and West of the world.

Al Ameri added that the people of the Emirates love His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his generosity, kindness and compassion for his people, and that His Highness responds to the invitation of citizens and invites them to his majlis, listens to them and shares their social activities, and does not hesitate to develop national economic sectors, launch global partnerships and build a strong economy . Al-Amiri concluded his words by congratulating the leadership and people of the Emirates on the assumption of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the presidency of the country.

Nasser Ali Nasser Al Ghaithi expressed his joy at the election of the Supreme Council of the Union, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, as President of the United Arab Emirates. He stressed that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is a leader characterized by patriotism, wisdom and sound vision, which makes the UAE go on the path of progress and prosperity.

Al Ghaithi added that the Emirates, since the era of the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, be blessed by God with great leadership, preserves the fruits of the union, and raises its status until it assumed an advanced global position. May God protect the Emirates, leadership and people.