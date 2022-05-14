Citizens lowered the flags of their homes in mourning for the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, after his death was announced yesterday afternoon.

Feelings of sadness engulfed the homes of citizens and residents in the Emirate of Fujairah after the departure of the leader of the nation, the Khalifa of goodness and giving. Sadness, because the one who left today is not an ordinary man, but was great and generous, so the safety and goodness that we enjoy after the grace of God is by His grace.”





He sadly continued, “The first thing I did after announcing the death of Sheikh Khalifa, may God have mercy on him, was to lower the flag at half-mast over my house. The sermons are great, and our flags are not lowered except for a great death in mourning for his separation.”





And the citizen Maryam Abdullah, “Umm Muhammad”, stated that the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan will not only affect the Emirati community, his white hand has reached the countries of the world and all of them testify to his goodness and generosity, and she continued with expressions filled with sadness, “We are satisfied with you, now sleep next to our father, Sheikh Zayed, may God bless you.” Threah.”

She indicated that she postponed her granddaughter’s marriage, which is supposed to take place during a week to mourn the death of Sheikh Khalifa, so Farah does not congratulate us, as the most expensive leader and the greatest man in this country was buried yesterday.





Citizen Talib al-Balushi said, “The sadness that enveloped our homes cannot be described by words or expressions. A great man has died in our hearts. He ruled and lavished on us from his bounties. He is no longer in need in this country except that he fulfilled his need. All that we were living in before his death, may God have mercy on him, was after God’s grace by His grace.” “.

He pointed out that the news of the death of Sheikh Khalifa, may God have mercy on him, did not only affect the adults, as the children who cried lost him, and expressed their grief in different ways. Precious.



