The PP candidate for the Catalan elections, Alejandro Fernández, and the former Cs candidate, Lorena Roldán. Enric Fontcuberta / EFE

Lorena Roldán’s dilemma is also Ciudadanos’ medium-term dilemma. Maintain autonomy in an independent project, although fragile, or join forces with the PP in an anti-Pedro Sánchez coalition. The former candidate of Citizens for the Generalitat of Catalonia has solved it with his surprise signing by the PP. And the Cs leadership faces the same crossroads. The debate, in a hidden way, has already been opened among the cadres, who look at the Catalan elections as the Rubicon from which the party will have to consider its future.

“I am convinced that I will not be the only one to take this step,” declared Roldán this weekend in The Newspaper of Catalonia after the announcement of his landing in the PP. The former senator has opened a crack that raises the ghost of a possible rout, and that pushes the leadership of Ciudadanos to sooner or later face a dilemma. Either go to the end with the autonomy of the project, or anticipate by forging a stable alliance with the PP in the face of a possible desertion scenario, taking into account that Cs is a party nurtured with many former leaders from other formations.

“The debate on allying with the PP is open internally, although until after February 14 [las elecciones catalanas]Nothing is going to move, ”says one of the four vice-presidents of autonomous governments that Ciudadanos has in private. “Roldán is the warning of what can happen in the campaign of the next general elections. If things continue like this, a year before the polls there is no one to hold it, “he warns. Although the former senator has left mainly due to the personal factor, because she was ousted as head of the list, she has also pointed out another key. Roldán has justified his departure by saying that he considers that it is necessary to fight both against the independence movement and against the “sanchismo”. The idea of ​​forming a front against Pedro Sánchez is beginning to be discussed privately in right-wing circles. And it is gaining strength.

The leader of Cs Juan Marín, vice president of the Government of Andalusia, was the first to open up in public to the alliance with the PP. At the beginning of December, he left the door open to participate in a joint list with the popular ones in Andalusia. He was unauthorized just 24 hours later by Inés Arrimadas. The leadership of Cs, today, ditch the root debate on a scenario of cold fusion with the PP. “We are going to fight for our space, Spain needs a party with a liberal center. Nor do I think that going together with the PP will guarantee a better result. And, furthermore, with whom would the PP govern? With Vox? I don’t see it ”, defends one of the main collaborators of Arrimadas.

The risk of desertions increases with disgruntled cadres, and the relationship of the national leadership is complicated with three of its four vice-presidents of regional governments. In addition to the tensions with Marín, Francisco Igea, vice president of Castilla y León – who was Arrimadas’ rival in the primaries for the party’s presidency – and Isabel Franco, vice president of Murcia, are out of the organs. “That Roldán is the advance of a broader flow of leaks, today, I am not clear. We will have to wait for the result of the elections in Catalonia ”, Franco muses. “For those of us who continue to believe that there is a space for an autonomous project, what has happened is the logical consequence of a wrong strategy. Being in the center is not lurching left and right as the wind blows ”, reflects Igea.

The party will most likely be divided in the debate on the PP. “A center project is necessary. It will be difficult for a moderate PSOE voter to join the PP ”, opines against the pact with the conservatives another important leader of Cs of the more socioliberal wing. For now, the leader is clear. This Monday, Arrimadas spoiled Roldán’s departure with a defense of the identity of his party: “The essences of Ciudadanos are not in the PP.”