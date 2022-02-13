Mexico.- an unusual citizen protest against the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for his attacks on the journalist Carlos Loret de Mola and in defense of freedom of expression broke out Friday night on social networks and messages.

The conversation and citizen outrage detonated with individual and group WhatsApp messages, phone calls and tweets throughout Friday as soon as the President’s invective was known.

summoned by the organization Civil Society Mexico On his @SocCivilMx account, more than 60,000 people participated Friday night in a Twitter Space (a live audio forum to which users of the social network connect) linked to the hashtag #AllWeAreLoret.

The virtual protest forum concluded around dawn, but the recording of the debate was reproduced by users throughout Saturday to break the record as the most listened to Space in Spanish worldwide by accumulating more than a million listeners at 20: 00 hours yesterday, as reported to REFORMA by a Twitter spokesman.

In the forum, a hundred people made use of their voices, artists, comedians, intellectuals, journalists, politicians and professionals.

The common message was rejection of the President’s statements in his morning conference against Loret de Mola and the display of his personal data, but the criticism of the AMLO government grew.

They accused the violation of the rights of freedom of expression and information, to the General Law on Personal Data Protection and to Federation fiscal Code when disclosing personal data of the communicator.

Figures such as the businessman Alejandro Martí, the activist María Elena Morera, the former Rector of the UNAM, José Narro, the host Martha Debayle, the political scientist Denise Dresser and María Amparo Casar, who heads the organization Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity, participated. co-author of the report on the houses of López Beltrán. Even Marco Antonio Solís, “El Buki”, was connected to the transmission.

Dresser warned that the President defames to discredit and destroy the reputation of those who think differently. “(The morning) is a Roman circus, where the emperor raises or lowers his thumb to define his fate,” he charged.

#TodosSomosLoret becomes the Space talk with the most attendees worldwide

Martha Debayle believed that it is not just about journalists or public figures, but about all Mexicans who are exposed to a speech of the Executive in which success is condemned and criminalizedand it is better to be mediocre and not progress.

Consulted by REFORMA regarding the reactions, Loret de Mola he said: “I confess that I still haven’t recovered from the astonishment and emotion. There were times when the words I heard reached me very deep, deep inside, they moved me like never before.”

He added: “I am very clear that it was not about me: the President’s unusual aggression against me was just a drop, but it spilled the camel’s back. The cup had been filling with his abuses of power, his authoritarian rudeness, his attitudes of a would-be dictator. There were many wronged before and I’m afraid there will be many after.”

Another forum was also opened with the hashtag #WeAreNotAllLoret with the participation mainly of journalists.

With a smaller call, the participants insisted on the need not to focus the discussion on a particular case, but on problems experienced by journalists, particularly security, and that affect freedom of expression.

What is Space?

Space or Spaces is the place where live audio conversations take place. Twitter opened the option in 2020 for users to tweet and talk live.

“From tweeting to speaking, reading and listening, Spaces encourage and unlock more real and open conversations with the depth and power that only the human voice can bring,” a Twitter spokesperson told Grupo REFORMA.