Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The curtain falls on Saturday evening, on the fourth round of the “ADNOC Professional League”, with two matches being held between Al Jazira and its guest Al Bataeh at Bin Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, and Khor Fakkan with Al Wasl at Saqr Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Stadium in Khor Fakkan.

In the confrontation against its guest, Al-Raqi, “Abu Dhabi Pride” seeks to reach the “nineth point” and snatch the third victory in the current season, and the first on its home field, after excelling in two matches outside its home base, against Al-Nasr 3-1, and Ittihad Kalba 4-0. In exchange for the loss in the second round against its guest Al-Wahda in the “Derby” 1-2, and on the other hand, “Al-Raqi” scored 4 points, in the first three rounds, by defeating Al-Wahda 2-1, and a goalless draw against Ittihad Kalba, before the first loss against Shabab Al-Ahly. 0-2.

Al Jazira and Al Bataeh met in two matches last season, in which “Abu Dhabi Pride” prevailed 4-2 in the first round, and 3-1 in the second round, and the national players scored 7 out of the 10 goals in the two teams’ matches.

At Saqr Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Stadium, Al-Wasl is arming itself, seeking to continue competing for the top spot, with its fourth consecutive victory, in the longest goal-scoring streak in the professional league during 21 consecutive matches, before facing its host, “The Eagles”, who in turn failed to maintain cleanliness. His net, in the last 12 league matches.

The advantage in direct confrontations between Khor Fakkan and Al Wasl is in favor of the latter with 5 victories, out of 8 confrontations between the two teams, while the “Eagles” achieved victory in two matches, and the tie was decided in one match 1-1, in the second round of the 2021 season. 2022.

Before the match, the Khor Fakkan administration sought to enhance the morale aspects of the team, through the extensive presence of the Board of Directors in the team’s final training, urging the players to work hard in order to return to the team’s positive state, and the Khorfakkan National Administration appointed Badr Saleh as assistant coach to the Spaniard Gerard Saragosa, the team’s current coach.

On the other hand, Al-Wasl players sent a joint message to the “Yellow” fans, before facing Khor Fakkan, in which they asked for continued support and support from the stands, in order to achieve achievements, and Al-Wasl star Fabio Lima said: “Thank you Al-Wasl fans for your support, and we need your support in our next match. We await your presence at the competitor’s stadium,” while Caio described the upcoming match as an important one, and said: “I will see you in Khor Fakkan in order to return with the three points.”

Saturday matches

Al Jazeera – Al-Bataeh 17:20

Khor Fakkan – Al Wasl 20:00

Mabkhout threatens “Al-Raqi”

Ali Mabkhout, Al Jazira striker and the historic top scorer for “Our League”, contributed to 15 of the last 18 goals for “Abu Dhabi Pride” in the league, by scoring 11 goals and assisting 4 other goals, before the Al Bataeh match, where he contributed to scoring 5 goals against Al Raqi by scoring “Quartet”, in addition to creating a fifth goal.

Ali Saleh, “Icon” of Al Wasl

Ali Saleh, captain of Al-Wasl, imposed his advantage at the start of the current season, after he contributed to scoring 4 of 7 goals for his team, in the past three rounds, by scoring two goals and assisting two other goals, and he is looking forward to scoring his first goal in the confrontations against Khor Fakkan in the match on Saturday.