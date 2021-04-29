Citizens interacted on the social networking site “Twitter” with the phone call made by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to Hoda Al Matroushi, owner of the first car repair and maintenance workshop.

Citizens expressed their pride in the leaders of the UAE who are keen to follow the people of the country at all times, and to encourage and support them in various fields, which constitutes an incentive for them to innovate and continue.

Tweeters said that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed’s call to citizenship Hoda Al Matroushi was not just a phone call, but was a conversation from the heart between the father leader and his fellow citizens, and an embodiment of the relationship of the Emirati people with his leaders. The father and leader, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, and his citizen daughter, Hoda Al Matroushi.

Another said: “My sir’s contact with Sister Hoda Al-Matroushi, the owner of the first car repair workshop, that translates the relationship of the people with leadership, which is a father’s relationship with his children .. God is aware, Boukhalid Al-Kidwa.

Tweeters expressed their pride in the leaders of the UAE for their efforts to support and encourage the people of the country, and to motivate them to work in all fields. One of them said: “Sidi Mohamed bin Zayed’s connection with the diligent citizen Hoda Al Matroushi is a message that our leaders motivate the citizen to work in all fields. And diligence and creativity in hobby and passion, this is a good example for youth and society. “

Tweeters also described His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed’s call to Huda Al Matroushi, precious, precious and influential, and one of the tweets said: “Such a precious and precious communication, full of affection and pride, and impregnated with a smile and a clear, dirty laugh from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, may God protect him, to his citizen daughter Hoda Al Matroushi The owner of the auto repair shop, deserves to fall, with love, a tear of joy, happiness, pride and gratitude … May God Almighty protect him, and guide her in her work.

Another said: “Hoda Al-Matroushi is not only the one who tears her eyes to the call of Sidi Mohammed bin Zayed, but we all teared us with joy and pride in the presence of this wise leadership that is rushing to bless and encourage the Emirati citizen and stand beside him … May God protect His Highness, and may God protect our brothers and sisters of the Emirates, and my country has a pearl and a bright star In the sky of glory. “

For their part, the citizenship tweeters supported Hoda Al Matroushi, pointing out that she is a source of pride and pride for the Emirati woman, and that by her work she confirms the ability of women to go into all fields of work, no matter what some questioned about their abilities. The owner of a car repair and maintenance workshop … an important message for those who doubt the power of women in all fields … the daughter of the self-made Emirates, Hoda Al-Matroushi, be blessed and blessed … an example of pride and pride. “

Another said: “Be proud of this type of our children, and we support you and always encourage you … Praise be to God who raised you and responded to anyone who doubted your capabilities and the sufficiency of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed’s communication … We are proud of you and support you, and we will be your support and help.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, during a phone call, that he had with citizen Hoda Al Matroushi, owner of a car repair and maintenance workshop, expressed his pride and pride in the young women of the Emirates who made the impossible a reality, indicating in his call that he would visit her soon, to greet her.

His Highness affirmed the great role played by Al-Matroushi with dedication and sincerity, which brought joy and pleasure to his heart because of his efforts in repairing cars that are considered difficult professions, stressing his continuous and permanent support for young men and women who are role models for others.





