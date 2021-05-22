Citizens’ initiatives The citizens’ initiative, which requires the classification of peat as renewable energy, is progressing to Parliament

Peat is currently classified in the same category as fossil or non-renewable energy sources.

Peat the citizens’ initiative, which calls for classification as a renewable energy source, has garnered 50,000 signatures. The initiative, launched in January, is now being considered by Parliament.

Peat is currently classified in the same category as fossil or non-renewable energy sources. According to the citizens’ initiative, peat should be classified as a renewable resource in terms of its annual growth.

According to the initiative, the classification of peat as a renewable energy source would have a positive impact on the national economy, security of supply and competitiveness. According to the initiators, the current classification of peat has an impact on Finland’s credit rating is at stake due to the decrease in energy self-sufficiency.

The initiative also says that due to the stamp of non-renewable energy, emissions trading taxes and energy taxes have been imposed on peat in Finland.

Emissions trading and excise duties on fossil heating fuels apply to coal, peat and natural gas in Finland. Tax levels for biofuels are lower than for fossil fuels.

Peat a citizens’ initiative calling for an end to energy use was recently sent to parliament in april. The Irti turesta citizens’ initiative campaign was based on the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation. According to the union, burning peat is more polluting than burning coal.

According to the loose peat citizens’ initiative, the use of peat as a fuel would be phased out by 2025 at the latest.

According to Statistics Finland’s preliminary data, the share of peat in total energy consumption fell to 3 per cent last year.