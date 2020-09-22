Citizens’ initiatives The citizens’ initiative on the preservation of a gender-specific personal identity number is being considered by Parliament

The initiative calls for the abandonment of a reform aimed at making IDs gender-neutral.

Citizens’ initiative in order to preserve the gender identity of the personal identity number, progress is being made to Parliament. Launched in mid-April, the initiative “Renewing the Identity Card to Be Gender-Neutral” has received the required 50,000 declarations of support.

The initiative calls for the current system to be maintained and for the government’s goal of “abandoning the gender identity of the identity card as part of the renewal of the identity card on the basis of a report by the Ministry of Finance” to be abandoned.

As justification the initiative states that the money must be spent on the most important thing in all respects: “Before an unprecedented economic shock, our society will be in a position to use all possible financial resources for economic reconstruction and health care, which will require significant additional resources for a long time to come.”

In addition, the initiators state that the current personal identification number system is technically operational and that the cost of changing it would be in the billions, according to the Confederation of Finnish Financial Services.

Identity number In the spring, a government working group considering the reform and management of the identity of a state-guaranteed person proposed that changes be made to the personal identity number and its issuance process.

The working group proposed that from 2027 onwards, it be introduced in Finland a new form of personal identity number, which would no longer indicate the person ‘s age, date of birth, sex or other personal information. The new personal identity number would replace the current personal identity numbers after the transition period.