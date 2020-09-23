Citizens’ initiatives Several organizations want to relax the Finnish Abortion Act: “One’s will must be enough to get an interruption”

The recent citizens’ initiative calls for the abandonment of the criteria that justification and, in most cases, the opinion of two doctors are required for the granting of an abortion.

Set human rights, family and health organizations collect citizens’ signatures to amend the Finnish Abortion Act. A citizens’ initiative called Omatahto2020 was launched on Wednesday.

Organizations want an abortion to be performed until the 12th week of pregnancy without any justification other than the pregnant woman’s own request.

In addition, organizations would make it possible to terminate a pregnancy outside the maternity hospital, as most abortions today are performed medically.

The initiative is managed by the Women’s Union. Also involved are Amnesty International’s Finnish branch, the Human Rights Association, the Confederation of Women’s Organizations, Sexpo, the Finnish Gynecological Association, the Finnish Midwifery Association and the Population Association.

Current the law on abortion is from 1970.

In practice, abortion before the 12th week of pregnancy is granted to all those who apply for it, but it must be justified, for example, on health or social grounds. In most situations, abortion is required by two doctors.

According to the organizations, the criteria violate the physical autonomy of pregnant women. It also prolongs the process unnecessarily and can be humiliating for an applicant if, for example, a doctor criticizes the validity of the justification, the initiative writes.

“Finland is one of the last countries in Europe where the law requires justification for abortion and the opinion of two different doctors,” the organizations commented in the press release.

“A pregnant woman’s own will must be enough to get an abortion.”

Other Nordic countries in Denmark and Norway abortion can get free before the 12th week of pregnancy, in Sweden before the 18th week of pregnancy and In Iceland before the 22nd week of pregnancy.

Amendment to the law would affect most application processes, as the majority of abortions in Finland are performed for social reasons.

It is also possible to terminate a pregnancy after the 12th week of pregnancy, but only for health reasons or with the permission of the Licensing and Supervision Agency Valvira. This initiative should remain unchanged.

A citizens’ initiative will proceed to Parliament if it collects at least 50,000 names in six months.