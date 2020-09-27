Citizens’ initiatives Citizens’ initiative calling for EU recovery package moves to Parliament

The citizens’ initiative collected the required 50,000 signatures in five days.

Citizens’ initiative The referendum on the EU recovery package is progressing in Parliament.

The citizens’ initiative, launched on 22 September, entitled ‘Organizing a referendum on the EU recovery package’, received the necessary 50,000 signatures late Saturday night.

The initiative calls for “the opportunity for the people to show whether Finland should join the proposed common EU recovery package”.

EU leaders agreed in July EUR 750 billion in the stimulus package.

“The recovery package is a very significant entity from a national perspective, the economic and social impact of which requires broad public acceptance,” the initiative argues.

The initiators of the initiative include the chairman of the Basic Finnish Youth Association Miko Bergbom and the Vice-Chairman Laura Jokela and three other members of the organization.

Opposition parties have reviewed the contents of the package. Chairman of the Basic Finnish Parliamentary Group Ville Tavio said in late August that the EU stimulus package is the most important issue during the parliamentary session.

“Our most important task is to overthrow the EU support package,” Tavio said.

Chairman of the Christian Democrats Sari Essayah has said that it would be time for Finland to start considering a new EU referendum.

Its instead, for example, former Finnish EU commissioners Erkki Liikanen and Jyrki Katainen and the current Commissioner of Finland Jutta Urpilainen have emphasized Joint EU recovery efforts to revitalize the economies ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

