Sinaloans in a state of prostration this year will have the opportunity to cast their right to vote through the early voting, For this, previously, during 2023, a study was carried out where people who need to vote in this way for some reason that prevents them from going out to fulfill this right were detected, as citizens will do on June 2.

The period designated for early voting is from May 6 to 20, to carry out the vote on Electoral Institute of the State of Sinaloa (IEES) will visit the homes of those who will cast their vote through this strategy. It should be noted that in the Évora region there are around 28 people who will be part of the early vote.

On December 31, 2023, the last registration of citizens in prostration was made, where a total of 456 people were counted; however, until January 2, 2024, the special list is made up of 144 people. For the local elections in Angostura, 7 people will vote, in Mocorito 8 and in Salvador Alvarado 13.

For the deputy elections, in District 09, which covers Salvador Alvarado, Angostura and Navolato, there is a registration of 22 people. District 06, which includes Sinaloa, Badiraguato and Juan José Ríos, has 18 people on the list.

