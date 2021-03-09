92% of the citizens of the European Community demands that your voice be taken into account in decisions regarding the future of Europe. This is reflected in the first Eurobarometer survey carried out jointly by Parliament and the European Commission, published this Tuesday on the eve of the signing of the Joint Declaration on the Conference on the Future of Europe.

And it is that the aforementioned Conference on the Future of Europe intends to do just that, since it will create a new public forum for an open, inclusive debate, transparent and structured with Europeans on the issues that matter to them and affect their daily lives. According to the survey, carried out between October 22 and November 20, 2020 in the 27 member states of the EU, three-quarters of citizens consider that the Conference on the Future of Europe will have a positive effect on democracy within The EU.

76% of those consulted agree that the conference represents a significant progress for democracy within the EU (25% fully agree with this statement and 51% tend to be) and a clear majority supports this opinion in all member states. In addition, 51% of citizens think that people from any social background should actively participate; 47% say that young people should play an important role, and so should national governments (42%) and university professors, experts, intellectuals and scientists (40%).

Slightly more than half of Europeans (51%) I would like to participateIreland’s respondents being the most enthusiastic (81%), followed by Belgium (64%), Luxembourg (63%) and Slovenia (63%).

The voice of the citizens



While 55% of respondents consider that voting in European elections is the most effective way to ensure that their voice is heard, the more participation in decisions regarding the future of Europe it is an idea that has wide support. Of the 92% of respondents who believe that the voices of EU citizens should be taken into account more, 55% strongly agree and 37% tend to agree. Only 6% do not agree with this statement.

Six out of ten Europeans agree that the coronavirus crisis has made them reflect on the future of the European Union (19% fully agree with this statement and 41% tend to be), while 39% disagree (23% tend to disagree and 16% strongly disagree ).

Respondents were asked to choose the achievements they would like Europe to achieve. The most mentioned in this regard was the existence of a comparable standard of living (35%) and a greater solidarity among member states (30%). Europeans also prioritize the formulation of a common health policy (25%) and comparable levels of education (22%).

Assets and challenges



Europeans consider that the respect for democracy, human rights and the rule of law by the EU (32%) and its economic, industrial and commercial power (30%) are their main assets. Respect for democracy, human rights and the rule of law by the EU is considered the most important asset (or most important ex aequo) in fourteen countries, and this opinion is especially widespread in Sweden, where 58% do. considers a key asset. The economic, industrial and commercial power of the EU is ranked as the most important asset (or most important ex aequo) in nine countries, first in Finland (45%) and Estonia (44%).

Climate change is clearly considered the most important global challenge affecting the future of the EU, and 45% of Europeans consider it the main one. The problems cited in second and third place by Europeans, in similar percentages, are terrorism (38%) and health risks (37%). Migration and forced displacement are the fourth most mentioned challenge, by just over a quarter of Europeans (27%).