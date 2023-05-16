The “Citizens in Anger” got almost ten percent in Bremen – and are bursting with self-confidence. Together with the “Bündnis Deutschland” party, they want to replace the FDP as a middle-class force.

An the day after their electoral success in Bremen, representatives of the “Bürger in Wut” (BiW) sit in the wood-paneled hall of a fine restaurant near the citizenry and almost burst with self-confidence. They declare their 9.7 percent to be the “starting signal for a new bourgeois-conservative turnaround in Germany”. And himself just to the “successor party for bourgeois parties”, especially for the FDP, which got only 5.2 percent in Bremen.

Big words for a right-wing populist micro-party that has so far only contested elections in Bremen and Bremerhaven – especially since their success can also be attributed to the fact that the AfD was not allowed to vote. In Bremen, it is split into two groups, and both had submitted their own election proposal with unclear legitimacy.