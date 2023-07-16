Brazil Agencyi

This Sunday (16th) ends at 10 pm the deadline given to any and all citizens to submit suggestions for public policies and government actions to be adopted by the federal government. Through Brasil Participativo digital platformit is possible to indicate which government policies should be prioritized, as well as support proposals presented by other citizens.

Until this Saturday (15), more than 1.28 million people collaborated with the participatory consultation initiative instituted by the Pluriannual Plan (PPA Participativo), the Executive’s main medium-term budget planning instrument.

On the platform, citizens can indicate which government programs should be prioritized. In addition, proposals can be submitted for the use of the federal budget, as well as express support for proposals already submitted by others. This can be done simply by being logged into a Gov.br account.

In its final stretch, the platform accounts for 7,677 proposals; more than 1.35 million votes and almost 3.7 million hits, among 1,284,386 participants.

According to the Social Communication Secretariat (Secom), in the first six months of management, the initiative “promoted an important space for dialogue and engagement with the population, allowing society to actively collaborate in the elaboration of public policies and guidance for the application of government resources over the next four years (2024/2027)”.

Caravans

The Participatory PPA also had face-to-face consultations, the so-called PPA Caravans, with journeys already completed in all federative units. The cycle of state plenaries mobilized approximately 35,000 people in the 27 meetings.

The popular consultation initiative was mentioned on several occasions by the Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet. “Who will write the history of Planning will be the Brazilian people. Let’s put in the PPA what the people want; and spend where the people need it. Say what you want for Brazil”, said the minister in May, during the plenary session in Fortaleza.























