Citizens of countries on all continents have experienced first-hand the outbreak of the war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militia, which is in its third day. Foreigners have asked their governments for help to leave the country. Others have been kidnapped and taken in vehicles to Palestinian lands and the only record that remains is a video showing their capture. And, in some cases, governments have already confirmed deaths.

During the surprise offensive carried out by Hamas in the early hours of October 7, it carried out a surprise attack in which citizens from different parts of the world have died, disappeared, or been injured.

One of the scenarios in which most foreigners were exposed to the attack was during an electronic music festival that took place on the border between Gaza and Israel. Locals and citizens from various parts of the world flocked to the scene, never imagining that Hamas forces would launch an unprecedented attack by the militia.

With rifles in hand, the militiamen arrived to shoot at the crowd that was there. Some survived and describe the hours of terror they endured. Many foreigners today kidnapped, murdered, injured or missing had attended said festival. Authorities report that at least 260 people (including locals and foreigners) died in the attack on the event.

The governments of different countries have reported in recent hours that citizens of their countries are among the fatal victims of the attack, others report disappearances and injuries. Below is a report of the situation reported so far by multiple Governments.

Latin American countries

Peru

The Foreign Ministry of Peru reported that two Peruvian citizens have been reported missing after the attacks in Israel. Both cases were reported to the Israeli authorities, while the Peruvian authorities are searching for them in hospitals.

The Peruvian consulate in Tel Aviv maintains contact with non-resident compatriots who are in Israeli territory, who exceed 100 citizens, in order to ensure their prompt return to the country.

Colombia

The Government reports the disappearance of two compatriots, who at the time of the events were at the electronic music festival, near the border between Gaza and Israel.

In addition, he reported that a Colombian family from Gaza and another Colombian citizen are being cared for.

The Consulate in Tel Aviv has so far received requests from 180 Colombian tourists located mainly in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Bethlehem and Nazareth. They have asked for help to reschedule their flights and safely leave the country.

Ecuador

Of the nearly 800 Ecuadorians residing in Israel, no fatalities or injuries have been reported, nor missing persons. What is true is the request from tourists to reschedule their departure flights.

Chili

The Israeli embassy in Chile reported that Noa Glasberg, an Israeli citizen with a Chilean mother, was murdered in Kibbutz Ain Hashloshá on Saturday, October 7, when the Hamas operation began. The Chilean Foreign Ministry also reported the murder of Itay Berdichevsky, an Israeli with a Chilean grandfather, in the attacks against Israel.

According to the Chilean community in Israel, there are also a kidnapped woman. It will be Loren Garcovich. According to local media, she was kidnapped along with her husband Iván Illaramendi, a Spanish national. They lived in Kibbutz Kissufim, one of the hot spots in the conflict, located near the Gaza Strip.

President Gabriel Boric ordered a humanitarian flight to transport Chilean citizens who remain in the area of ​​​​the clashes.

As the Government of Chile, we regret the murder of Itay Berdichevsky, an Israeli with a Chilean grandfather, in the violent terrorist attacks that occurred in Israel. We send our condolences to his family and friends and reiterate the call for an end to the violence. — Chilean Foreign Ministry 🇨🇱 (@Minrel_Chile) October 8, 2023



Brazil

At least three Brazilians are missing and one was hospitalized after the start of the offensive, According to the government. It is estimated that there are 14,000 Brazilians living in Israel and 6,000 in Palestine, the vast majority are outside the area affected by the attacks, but 30 live in the Gaza Strip.

Argentina

The Argentine Foreign Minister, Santiago Cafiero confirmed that they are four dead and four more missing.

So far, there are 235 Argentinian men and women who have registered in the evacuation registry being prepared by the Consulate in Tel Aviv.

Unfortunately, as of today, 4 Argentinians have died and 4 nationals are missing. We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the fatal victims. — Santiago Cafiero (@SantiagoCafiero) October 9, 2023



Uruguay

Uruguayan authorities confirmed that, so far, They have no reports of citizens being killed, injured or kidnapped.. What is certain is that there has already been an evacuation of Uruguayans from the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip.

Paraguay

The country’s foreign ministry confirmed that two Paraguayan citizens residing in Israel are with unknown whereabouts. For now, they are in constant contact with local authorities to locate them. Relatives fear they have been kidnapped by Hamas forces.

We inform that two Paraguayan citizens residing in Israel are with unknown whereabouts. We are in permanent contact with local authorities to locate them. We will continue to inform you as we have official data from the Government of Israel. — Ministry of Foreign Affairs (@mreparaguay) October 8, 2023



We inform that two Paraguayan citizens residing in Israel are with unknown whereabouts. We are in permanent contact with local authorities to locate them. We will continue to inform you as we have official data from the Government of Israel. — Ministry of Foreign Affairs (@mreparaguay) October 8, 2023



Panama

The Government of Panama reported a missing citizen. But this Monday, October 9, the authorities confirmed that Daryelis D. Saez Batista established contact with authorities and family members. She is now fine, in a bomb shelter.

North American countries

Mexico

The Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Alicia Bárcena, reported two Mexicans who would have been kidnapped by Hamas. While President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that a third Mexican is missing. He said they maintain communication with Israeli authorities for search efforts.

In addition, around 300 citizens have expressed their desire to leave Israel, so the Government is preparing humanitarian flights.

Canada

The Government investigates and requests information to corroborate the death of one of its citizens and the disappearance of two othersafter the Hamas attacks.

USA

A State Department spokesperson indicated that there are, for now, nine citizens murdered and several missing.

European countries

France

Two Frenchmen were killed in the attack, according to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In addition, there are 14 French people missing, including a child.

Spain

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, in statements to local media, announced that there are two Spaniards who “have suffered the attack from Gaza on Israel.” The state did not inform both and said that this information is shared only with the families.

Ukraine

The kyiv Foreign Ministry regretted that two Ukrainian women died in Israel.

United Kingdom

The family of Nathanel Young, 20, reported via Facebook that he was serving in the Israeli Army and was killed during the attack.

For his part, the Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom said that a young British woman, 26 years old, is missing. Authorities fear that at least ten Britons have died or are missing in Israel.

Ireland

A 22-year-old Irish woman, who also has Israeli nationality, is missing.

Asian countries

Thailand

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that, at least, 12 Thais died in Israel, eight are injured and 11 were kidnapped.

Nepal

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that ten citizens were killed, one person is missing and some have been injured.

The Government calls on Israel to identify the bodies of the dead and bring them to Nepal as soon as possible and to ensure the rescue and proper treatment of the injured.

Cambodia:

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet confirmed the death of a student from the country who was in Israel. In addition, three other students were rescued from the conflict zones.