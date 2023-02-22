Mexico.- The Citizen perspective of the economic situation in Mexico improved in 2023 Over the previous year. Also, according to the field to which the person surveyed is dedicated, two thirds considered that the situation of economic sector will continue on the same path (questions 1 and 2).

The debate applied in Culiacán 240 effective questionnaires to workers over 18 years of age who work mostly in the commercial section. The interviews were carried out face to face in homes, with electronic devices applying a collection instrument, between February 3 and 4 of this year.

subsidies

The economist and professor at UNAM Óscar Rojas Silva pointed out that they are various factors involved in this perception of improvement.

For example, that the price of gasoline has not increased due to fiscal stimuli and reduced quotas of the special tax on production and services made by the federal government.

“Besides that It is not a minor detail that minimum wages are increasing, profit sharing, the holiday increase and all these elements that if you add them, give a perspective that you can move forward, “he said.

The increase in vacations and the minimum wage for this year were published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) in December 2022.

Inflation

In contrast to this year, both employers and workers perceived in 2022 an equal situation in the economic sector to which they are engaged compared to 2021 (question 3).

In this sense, the economic perception at the national level was the same or worse than 2021, according to the workers. While businessmen have divided opinions between whether it improved or worsened, the pessimistic perspective winning by only 7 tenths (question 4).

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) in 2021, the national consumer price index (INPC) registered an annual general inflation of 7.36 percent and a year later, in 2022, it would increase to 7.82 percent, so there was a variation of 6.25 percent in 2022 compared to last year. Which meant a slight increase in the price of products and services.

There are various causes for this increase in 2022, including the increase in energy prices and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness.

The data

Economically active: inegi

At the national level, of the 60.1 million economically active people, 97 percent were employed until the fourth quarter of 2022.

Informality rates

According to INEGI, in the fourth quarter of 2022, the highest rates of labor informality were registered in the states of Oaxaca, Guerrero, and Chiapas.