Ciudadanos has expelled its only regional president this Friday. The leadership of the liberal formation has issued a statement in which it finds that Eduardo de Castro, chief executive of the autonomous city of Melilla, has betrayed “the principles and ideology of the party that are an unbreakable framework.” The reason is that this Wednesday it became known that the chief prosecutor of Melilla had denounced Castro and the former counselors of the Treasury Julio Liarte and of the Presidency Paula Villalobos -both Citizens- for an alleged crime of “administrative prevarication”. alleged irregularities committed in the concession of the Melilla crane service, and asks that they testify before the court as investigated.

According to the judicial order, the representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office has agreed to send the documentation in her possession to the Common Service of Registration and Distribution, First Section of this city, “so that, by the Investigating Court that in turn appropriate, the appropriate preliminary proceedings are initiated and responsibilities are clarified ”that Eduardo de Castro, Julio Liarte and Paula Villalobos may have incurred.

The chief prosecutor, Laura Santa Pau, has made this decision after taking into consideration a citizen complaint in which the alleged irregularities committed by the three authorities were exposed when the major contract awarded to a businessman ended, leaving the city without towing service for a time until the granting of the same to a relative of the vice president of Melilla and a possible damage to the public coffers of more than five million euros.

The complainant had sent an extensive letter to the Melilla Prosecutor’s Office in which he asked it to act “in the face of the serious negligence and illegalities that are being committed by the highest officials of the Autonomous City of Melilla”, something that has now led to the Chief Prosecutor to join the complaint and request the court to take the statement as defendants of the current president of the City and two former councilors of Cs.

In the 2019 elections, Ciudadanos only obtained one deputy, but an anti-PP alliance, which governed the autonomous city since 2000, gave him the Government despite being a minority force. The loss of the regional president is added to the dozens of positions of the liberal formation that have taken place in the last weeks.