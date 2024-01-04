You will not make yourself popular by doing this volunteer work.

If you want to volunteer there are a lot of noble things you can do, but speed traps are probably not the first thing that comes to mind. Yet there are people who voluntarily stand along the road with a laser gun.

In the British North Shaffordshire there is a group of volunteers who carry out speed checks of their own accord. Apparently they think that the police do not check enough and that there are too few speed cameras. The volunteers use a laser gun and pass on the license plates of the culprits to the police.

Can you get a fine if there is an overzealous citizen along the road somewhere…? Well no. Caught speeders therefore only receive a warning letter from the police. If you are caught several times, you may even receive a visit from the local police, but even then it will remain an admonishing conversation.

The volunteers are fairly active because in a period of one year they have caught 2,214 speeders. Relatively speaking, it is not too bad, because this only affected 2.5% of motorists. But that might also be because they saw someone with a laser gun.

By the way, they not only have volunteer 'speed cameras' in Staffordshire, there is also such a Community Speed ​​Watch in other places in England. We hope that this will not give people any ideas and that citizens will soon be standing along the road in the Netherlands with a laser gun. Anyway, you don't have to worry about getting a fine this way, that makes a difference.

Source: West Marcia Police

Photo credit: Scott Lowe

Source: Autoblog.nl



