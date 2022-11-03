After it became known that in the 10 new Transmetro routes 15 pesos will be charged per ticket instead of 6 pesos, representatives of civil society pointed out yesterday that the increase is disproportionate.

Gilberto Marcos, from Vertebra, said that the rise does not correspond to a possible inflationary adjustment.

“It’s a disproportionate increasel, totally out of place,” he said, “this increase has nothing to do with an inflationary adjustment, it is a hard blow to the economy of transport users.

“These are disproportionate increases that speak only of the government’s need to obtain resources. Finally, then, they are giving the reason to the carriers who have been asking for an increase in rates to replace the units.”

metrorey published an agreement in the Official State Newspaper, EL NORTE reported yesterday, where it establishes the most expensive ratewhich is in effect from Tuesday.

“There are many areas where the system is collapsed and they are increasing the price for users,” accused Juan Manuel Ramos, of Redes Quinto Poder, “they are abusing people whose income has not increased by the same percentages.”

asked the Condition establish a subsidy program where vulnerable people do not pay to use public transport.

“Subsidizing transportation helps the most vulnerable people who need to move and the environment, but it is something that this government is not doing.”

We recommend you read: