Sinaloa.- “The citizenship deserves reality and not simulations”, said the president of the City Council Procurement CommitteeNayla Velarde Narváez, before the appearance held last Tuesday.

By agreement of the Mazatlán council, the members of the committee appeared before this municipal body. The official asserted that it was not an appearance, but a media exposure.

The observations

Velarde Narváez assured that all the information was taken to the councilors. The committee’s lawyer was even there to explain point by point the procedures that were followed.

“From the beginning we knew that no matter what we said, the objective was not going to be fulfilled, because their objective is political and media”, Said the also senior officer.

Velarde Narváez mentioned that where they are going to comply is with the Superior State Audit Office (ASE) in case any irregularity is detected, because it is the only authority that regulates them as a Municipality and as public servants.

the same prices

One of the arguments of the president of the aforementioned committee is that it seeks to improve the city, in addition to the fact that the Azteca Lighting company has been a supplier since 2017 and the prices are the same as in previous administrations.

“This supplier is the only one that gave us a 20-year guarantee and the City Council is not going to spend on overtime,” said Nayla Velarde.

We recommend you read:

In total, 2,139 lamps will be purchased with a total investment of 400.8 million pesos. This expense was not approved by the councilors of the municipality.