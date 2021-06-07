The president of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, the deputy secretary general, Edmundo Bal, and the head of the training delegation in Europe, Luis Garicano, have filed a complaint this Monday in the Court of Accounts for the rescue of Plus Ultra by the Company State of Industrial Participations (SEPI) for 53 million euros.

Arrimadas has labeled a “scandal” of a magnitude not seen in the granting of this “finger” aid to a company that “was neither viable, nor solvent, nor strategic, and that in no case fulfilled the requirements established by the SEPI fund for strategic companies ”.

It is “an absolute puff” especially outrageous, he pointed out, when in the midst of a pandemic, the Government has not given “not a single euro of direct aid to SMEs, the self-employed and merchants in this country.” “What are the European institutions going to think when they have to give us 70,000 million euros for aid if the Government of Spain spends it in this way?”, The president of the orange formation asked.

The complaint, presented for accounting responsibility, asks to investigate the people involved in the granting of this aid to a company ―Bal has affirmed― that was not solvent, strategic or viable and also “the links of this company with tax havens were not investigated and money laundering schemes ”. He added that there are even doubts that he was up to date with his tax obligations.

Complaint in Brussels

Ciudadanos has been very critical of the financial aid to the airline. Garicano has also filed a complaint with the European Commission for that rescue of 53 million in public aid to Plus Ultra, a complaint that he has decided to transfer to the Court of Auditors.

In his allegations to the European Commission, Garicano assures that Plus Ultra “was not a strategic company for the Spanish economy and was already in crisis before the pandemic” of covid-19, so it would not meet the requirements of the Fund for Support for the Solvency of Strategic Companies of SEPI.

He also doubts that Plus Ultra’s financial problems came solely from the coronavirus crisis, and understands that the company would have incurred “accounting maneuvers.” To do this, it is based on the airline’s financial statements, which as of December 2019, accumulated 13.4 million in losses, which would have caused more than half of the subscribed share capital to expire, 19.2 million. In this situation, it would have been classified as a “company in crisis”, which would have kept it from receiving this type of aid.

But with the aim of avoiding this declaration, according to Garicano, Plus Ultra incorporated a participative loan of 6.3 million euros granted by Panacorp, a company based in Panama, a tax haven.

Defense of Plus Ultra

The airline has denied what it called “falsehoods and slanderous statements” by Garicano. According to the airline, among other allegations, it affirms, “bordering on the absurd”, that a loan from a financial institution granted to Plus Ultra in 2017 was an “accounting engineering maneuver” to obtain public aid that “did not even exist then” . In his opinion, the most serious claim occurs when he blames the company for committing a crime by claiming that “Panacorp’s participatory loan was simulated.”

For the company, it is “an extremely serious false statement” that “it cannot and will not be able to prove, since Plus Ultra has never engaged in such a practice” and it defends that it is a loan correctly granted following all the necessary legal channels.