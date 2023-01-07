User of Tik Tokmade a video to make visible the results of the events that occurred after the capture of Ovidio Guzmán, especially in the municipalities surrounding Culiacán.

On the journey to Jesús María, he describes how the place and the roads adjacent to it ended, pointing out how the media only highlighted the facts of Culiacan, when the surrounding places were also in conflict.

Stand out in your route Since the arch at the entrance is damaged by bullets, as well as vans overturned with bullet impacts, there are more than 8 vans that are found abandoned along the entire main avenue.

Citizen requesting the Governor’s support what for Jesus Maria once again have electricity, internet connection and telephone lines, since basic services were affected since the clashes.

It also points out the lack of basic supplies and food, since most of the places remain closed for security reasons, a video that is being shared on different platforms in order for the State to help places that, like Jesus Maria They were also at risk.