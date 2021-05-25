Plus Ultra plane. Europa Press

The Citizens MEP Luis Garicano explained on Tuesday that the public aid for 53 million that Plus Ultra received are illegal because the airline cannot benefit from the Fund to Support the Solvency of Strategic Companies as its strategic status has not been proven given its small size. and the routes it operates, and the fact of not meeting the requirement of not going through financial difficulties as of December 31, 2019, which it made up through an irregular loan from a Panamanian company, as stated in the allegations that it has sent to Brussels for to open a file on the case.

Garicano has warned that “there is a high risk that the 53 million will not be returned and disappear in an account in Panama.” For this reason, he has asked the Government to “prevent the owners of the company from using the bailout to pay the debts they have with companies that they themselves control: if the Panacorp loan could be considered as capital, then it should not be paid until the money has been returned to the Spanish taxpayers ”.

The MEP filed a formal complaint with the European Commission about the aid granted to the airline Plus Ultra on April 6, so that Brussels could decide on whether to carry out an exhaustive examination on the legality of the rescue to the company on understanding that it was a case of misuse of public money against competition rules. On April 27, the Government sent its response and last Thursday, May 20, the Citizens MEP presented his allegations.

More information

The main novelty provided by Garicano in his allegations is that Plus Ultra used a “simulated” loan from the Panamanian company Panacorp for 6.3 million euros to present a healthy balance sheet as of December 31, 2019, and avoid the imposed condition by the European Commission that aid can only be given to strategic companies that were not in crisis before the pandemic.

Due to the accumulated losses of the airline at the end of 2019 of 13.42 million euros and the share capital subscribed to 19.27 million, it showed a net worth of 5.8 million, that is, less than the threshold of half of the social capital from which a company is considered to be in crisis. However, Plus Ultra’s financial advisor included the 6.3 million loan from Panacorp as capital, so that the net worth rose to 12.1 million euros.

However, Garicano pointed out at a press conference that this loan was “simulated”, because 4 million euros of it are “unavailable”, since Plus Ultra is obliged to keep two thirds of the credit in a Panacorp account. Therefore, in the event that it were necessary to have that money to pay other creditors of the company, it would be an impossible mission for a Spanish judge to seize them, since they are in an account in a tax haven. “It is made to believe that the company has money so that they can receive the aid, but in reality the owners do not risk the money because they have it insured in an account in Panama,” said the MEP.

Garicano has warned that “there is a high risk that the 53 million will not be returned and disappear in an account in Panama.” For this reason, he has asked the Government to “prevent the owners of the company from using the bailout to pay the debts they have with companies that they themselves control: if the Panacorp loan could be considered as capital, then it should not be paid until the money has been returned to the Spanish taxpayers ”.

The head of the Citizens’ delegation in Brussels denounces in the allegations that, after the Government’s response, “not only are suspicions eliminated, but they are deepened because the data provided shows that the company is not strategic or systemic and the loan for demonstrating that they are not in crisis is simulated ”. In addition, he considers that the airline has received three times more money than allowed, since it should only have received 16 million euros in ransom, its expected level of losses due to the pandemic, instead of 53 million.

Viability plan

The Government, through the Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI), granted 53 million euros to Plus Ultra (34 million via participatory loan and the rest as ordinary credit) against the support fund for strategic companies on 9 May. March. The rescue was questioned because the airline has always been in the red since its foundation in 2011, although it began operating in 2016, and its market share in the sector is irrelevant (less than 0.1% which places it in the position 166 of the airlines that operate in Spain). The possible connection of the airline’s top shareholders with the Venezuelan regime of Nicolás Maduro has also been questioned.

Arguments all of them that have been incorporated in the documentation presented by Citizens in Brussels that, in addition, has highlighted the non-viability of Plus Ultra according to the plan presented by the company to SEPI. SEPI’s ordinary loan of 19 million to Plus Ultra expires in 2024 and the participative loan of 34 million, in 2026. The company, in 2019, before the pandemic, had losses of 2.78 million euros and, according to its own viability plan, the expected losses between 2020 and 2022 amount to 34.6 million euros.