Citizens Murcia once again asked the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, to immediately cease Felipe Coello as a member of the Governing Board and remove all delegated powers. In this sense, the spokesman of the liberal formation, Mario Gomez, recalls that, at this point and with the information available, “it is clear that José Ballesta is aware of the irregularities committed in the vaccination process; and not only is he avoiding his responsibility, but he continues to keep in office whoever allowed and hid them, deceiving all Murcians, in a clear challenge to Cs in breaking the unity of action ».

In this way, Ciudadanos called on José Ballesta to reconsider and be responsible and honest with himself and with Murcia. «We must work in unity of action and sit down, as Government partners, to analyze what happened, debug responsibilities, offer citizens all the information in a transparent way and, most importantly, set new guidelines that improve vaccination procedures and avoid new irregularities in the process, “said the local spokesman.

Local transparency portal



Likewise, the liberal formation also requested the publication of the responsible statements of all councilors of the corporation and positions of trust, given the scant information provided and the multiple inconsistencies detected in the vaccination lists from various municipal sources. They have also requested a copy of all the communications made by CARM with the lists indicating the personnel to be vaccinated.

In the opinion of the orange formation, the Department of Transparency has been affected throughout this process. “At Cs we do not want the data published on the local transparency portal to be questioned, alluding to typographical errors or of any other kind.” For this reason, “we consider it essential to publish the original documents on said portal, hiding any personal data that is not an object of public interest, something that would help us save work and gain confidence,” he said. Mario Gomez.

Investigation commission



Likewise, the liberal training demanded that José Ballesta respect the agreements adopted in the past plenary session, in which the urgent motion was approved by a majority of all political groups, except for the PP, where, in addition to Coello’s dismissal, the urgent call for an investigation commission was urged to get to the bottom of what happened in the vaccination process and all political responsibilities are cleared; and on the other, to the simultaneous creation of a monitoring commission, so that this type of action does not happen again.

Restore trust



«Citizens demand transparency from us and it is our duty to guarantee it“Said the Cs spokesman, who added that” at this time, José Ballesta must decide whether his service record puts it on the side of transparency, debugging all the responsibilities of those who have mocked the weakest and most exposed, or if, on the contrary, he continues to protect and protect his Councilor for Health ».

The orange formation demanded that the corrective measures implemented or pending to be implemented be applied to guarantee correct compliance with the established protocol. «The mayor of Murcia should not wait another minute to assume his responsibilities, cannot continue to expose the management of this Government. José Ballesta seems to forget that it is a coalition government between two different parties that agreed to work in unity of action and institutional loyalty, “concluded Mario Gómez.