The municipal group of Citizens in Murcia demanded this Thursday the mayor, José Ballesta, that dismissal of councilor Felipe Coello. “The events that occurred in the last Board of Spokespersons have not been properly justified or clarified,” explained the orange spokesman, Mario Gómez. The orange formation has already claimed the mayor of Murcia and Coello himself, as a precautionary measure and given the accumulated doubts, that the councilor of Health will stop vaccinating. However, “Coello continued to do so with an alleged authorization from Ballesta,” Gómez explained.

The orange formation considers that the reasons why Coello should be dismissed are “clear”: “He was vaccinated against Covid-19 for his position, skipping the protocol”explained the spokesman for the municipal group, who also considers that “he did it irresponsibly, since has not proven to be previously authorized by the Ministry of Health to be part of the vaccination teams, nor has he accredited having taken the course that CARM has given to all the vaccination teams, doctors and nurses in practice; nor be covered by the City Council’s civil liability insurance ».

Gomez confirmed that all these extremes were recognized yesterday by the head of the Consistory Health Service during the Board of Spokespersons. «While practicing doctors and nurses did the mandatory CARM course; Felipe Coello, without apparently having exercised in his life, began to vaccinate, “lamented the municipal spokesman for Cs.

“From Ciudadanos we have requested that it be possible to vaccinate even by private health, but this does not prevent it from always having to be in a regulated manner, not through Hippocratic oaths or volunteering,” he added.

«The municipal group of Citizens has acted with total responsibility. Information was requested from our government partner in last week’s meeting, without having obtained any answers. Our questions were left unanswered on the record. We were totally loyal and have waited patiently for a week. Responsibilities cannot be postponed due to the fact that the councilor has continued to vaccinate without having accredited the Governing Board or the public that they have acted in a completely regular manner, ”concluded Mario Gómez.